Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Institute of Cardiac & Aortic Disorders (ICAD), SIMS Hospital, announced today its Global collaboration with the American Association for Thoracic Surgery (AATS), the Asian Society for Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery (ASCVTS), Indian association of cardiovascular and thoracic surgery to host the 9th International Aortic Summit on 12th and 13th December 2020 in Chennai.

The two-day Virtual symposium will see Key Note lectures by Prof. Joseph Bavaria (Penn Heart and Vascular center) and Prof Joseph Coselli (Texas Heart Institute) and will include, The Great Debate on "Coronary in Acute Aortic Dissection", "Zone 2 vs Zone 3 Repair in Frozen Elephant trunk", Case Based Debate on Management of Type 1B Endoleak and a round table discussion on "Sizing of Frozen Elephant Trunk hybrid prosthesis".

With an impressive roster of speakers for keynotes, presenters and panels from USA, UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Thailand apart from India, the two-day virtual Aortovascular symposium will bring together and spotlight experts across the globe in the field of Cardiac and aortic treatment. Important topics like management of challenges faced in acute aortic dissections, Thoraco abdominal aneurysms, Indications of frozen elephant trunk and sizing of the prosthesis, complete with an overview of issues and challenges faced in aortic surgery in the Asia Pacific region, are being discussed.

Ravi Pachamoothoo, Chairman, SRM Group, expressed his appreciation for Dr V V Bashi, under whose stewardship this International Aortic Symposium is being conducted every alternate year, especially this year being the first virtual summit at a Global level. "This summit will provide a powerful platform for the Global experts in the field of Aortic Surgery to share their knowledge and collectively push forward the state-of-the-art in Aortic disease management in India."

"The move to virtual summit has been a long time coming and brings with it many positive benefits. With increased accessibility to the Global audience our two-day Virtual Aortovascular Symposium is going to be one of a kind with prestigious International societies like AATS, ASCVTS and IACTS joining us as our key partners. The key topics discussed in this summit will feature in the prestigious American journal - "AORTA". I wish to specially acknowledge here the role of Professor Roberto Di Bartolomeo - Chief Professor of cardiac thoracic and vascular, University of Bologna, Italy, who has been instrumental in shining a light on Aortic surgery in India. Going by the participant registrations (we have a good number of International Representation too), I already see how fruitful the summit will turn out to be," said Dr V. V. Bashi, Director Institute of Cardia and Aortic Disorder (ICAD) and the Organising Chairman of the 9th International Aortic Summit.

Sharing his views on how ICAD-SIMS will value add to this International symposium, He said, "ICAD-SIMS prides of the maximum number of Aortic surgeries in India. Till date we have performed 1500 Aortic Surgeries and the maximum number of frozen elephant trunk surgeries in the country. Challenging as it was we have also done over 25 challenging aortic surgeries during this period of COVID19 pandemic. Further, SIMS and ICAD are equipped with state-of-art facilities to handle aortic emergencies like acute aortic dissection with an impressive 45 minutes "door-to-theatre" time. An International Summit like this will only help to spread the knowledge of Aortic Surgery, its benefits in general and make it accessible and beneficial for many more people."

"The switch driven by the COVID19 pandemic from in-person conference to Virtual summits has brought in both opportunities and challenges. Whilst, we have reached out to engage and benefit over 1500 participants from across time zones and locations (40 countries across 6 continents) through our first virtual Aortic Summit, boosting the efficacy of such a big virtual gathering will ultimately hinge on better video-conferencing technology. Though we can't really replicate the experience of attending a traditional in-person summit, we have tried our best to provide the participants with good virtual experience that will allow them to have closer to reality interactions and networking opportunities," said Dr Mohammed Idhrees, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon and Organizing Secretary - 9th International Aortic Summit.

