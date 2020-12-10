Sergio Aguero has spent most of the 2020-21 footballing season on the sidelines as first a knee injury and then a hamstring issue has seen the Argentine miss a bulk of the action. However, the striker returned in Manchester City’s final UEFA Champions League game against Porto, getting 25 minutes under his belt. But Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the 32-year-old won’t feature in Manchester Derby from the start. Manchester City Preparing New Bid for Barcelona Talisman This January.

Sergio Aguero took part in just his fifth game of the season as he came off the bench in the midweek clash against Porto at the Etihad, playing a quarter of the game. Injuries have kept the Argentine out of action for the most part and it looks like the striker won’t be ready in time to start this weekend in the derby as well. As when asked if the 32-year-old will be in the playing XI, Pep Guardiola replied ‘No’.

Even if the 32-year-old does not start, he will provide a huge boost to Manchester City especially after getting on the scoresheet against the Portuguese side midweek. It was the Argentine’s second goal of the campaign as he has played just over 200 minutes the entire season and will be hoping to add to that against rivals Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola was happy to see that Aguero hasn’t lost his goal-scoring touch despite a lengthy injury. ‘His instinct to score will always be there. He's had three or four training sessions and the reaction was good. He had 25 minutes and scored a goal. Step by step. Will see the reaction tomorrow,’ said the Manchester City boss.

However, despite the return of Sergio Aguero, Manchester City have another injury problem to deal with as Ilkay Gudogan’s availability will be assessed as the German was taken off at half time due to an ankle issue against Porto. Pep Guardiola’s team are just one point behind rivals Manchester United.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2020 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).