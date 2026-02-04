VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4: CKK Retail Mart Limited announced the successful completion of its Initial Public Offering (IPO), which received a healthy response from investors and was fully subscribed 1.60 times. The equity shares of the Company are scheduled to list on NSE Emerge on February 6, 2026.

The IPO witnessed robust participation, with bids received for 76,71,200 equity shares against an issue size of 48,00,000 equity shares, reflecting strong investor interest in the Company.

Earlier, the Company had successfully completed its anchor investor allocation, pursuant to the approval of the Board of Directors and in consultation with the Book Running Lead Manager - Oneview Corporate Advisors Private Limited. A total of 6,00,000 equity shares were allotted to anchor investors at an allocation price of ₹163 per equity share, aggregating to ₹9.78 crore.

The healthy subscription response underscores investor confidence in CKK Retail Mart Limited's business model, operational track record, and growth strategy as it continues its transition towards a brand-led, consumer-focused FMCG company.

IPO Details

- Total Issue Size: Up to 54,00,000 equity shares

- Price Band: ₹155 - ₹163 per equity share

- Face Value: ₹10 per equity share

- IPO Size: ₹88.02 crore (at upper price band)

- Listing On: February 6, 2026

- Listing Platform: NSE Emerge

About CKK Retail Mart Limited

CKK Retail Mart Limited is an FMCG company with a strong foundation in agro-commodity trading and distribution, offering a diversified product portfolio across sugar, pulses, rice, ghee, milk powder, beverages, and other value-added food products.

The Company operates across key markets including Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh, supported by an established super-stockist and distributor network. CKK is in the process of transitioning towards a brand-led, consumer-focused FMCG model, with increasing presence in packaged food and beverage categories.

In FY25, the Company reported, Revenue of ₹30,118.67 lakhs, EBITDA of ₹2,260.12 lakhs (7.50%) and PAT of ₹1,636.10 lakhs (5.43%).

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase securities. The equity shares of the Company are being offered only through the Red Herring Prospectus filed with NSE Emerge. Investors should refer to the prospectus, including the section titled "Risk Factors", for a detailed understanding before making any investment decision.

