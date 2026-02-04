As of 2026, the Delhi Capitals (DC) have reached the Women's Premier League (WPL) final in every season of the tournament's history. On February 3, Capitals secured their place in their fourth consecutive final by defeating the Gujarat Giants in the eliminator. They are scheduled to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2026 title clash. Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Points Table and Team Standings.

Delhi Capitals' WPL Final History

Year Opponent Result Margin Venue 2023 Mumbai Indians Lost 7 wickets Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 2024 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lost 8 wickets Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 2025 Mumbai Indians Lost 8 runs Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru TBD TBD BCA Stadium, Vadodara

A Record of Unmatched Consistency

Since the WPL launched in 2023, the Delhi Capitals have been the league’s most consistent performers. In the first three seasons, the team topped the points table under the captaincy of Australian legend Meg Lanning, earning direct qualification to the final each time. However, despite their dominance in the league stages, they have yet to lift the trophy, finishing as runners-up in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

The Road to the 2026 Final

The 2026 campaign marked a shift in the Capitals' usual path. For the first time, they did not top the table, finishing third after a season of fluctuating form. This forced them into a do-or-die Eliminator against the Gujarat Giants.

The Capitals rose to the occasion in Vadodara, chasing down a target of 169 with nearly five overs to spare. Explosive opening stands from Lizelle Lee (43) and Shafali Verma (31), followed by a composed 41 from captain Jemimah Rodrigues, ensured the team maintained its perfect record of reaching every final in the tournament's history. TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Updates.

Breaking the Runners-up Curse

The upcoming final offers a chance for redemption against RCB, who defeated Delhi in the 2024 final. While Delhi has been praised for its tactical recruitment and the form of players like Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt, the choker tag has persisted due to their three previous losses in title deciders.

Captain Rodrigues noted after the Eliminator win that the team is focused on staying calm, stating that this final feels different as they look to overcome their past disappointments.

