New Delhi, December 3: The CLAT 2022 Exam will be conducted by the Consortium of NLUs in the first week of May. Candidates can take admissions through the CLAT 2022 Exam in the top national law universities and colleges for UG and PG law programs. The CLAT examination is one of the extensive exams for students who wish to pursue their career in law. The mode of the exam will be an offline mode with the pen-paper format this year.

This year several changes have been taken place in the CLAT Exam 2022 as The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) had made an announcement on November 14 that the CLAT exam will be held twice a year with the reduction in counselling fee.

Dates for the Exams:

The consortium of NLUs had decided to hold the first exam on May 8, 2022, for the session of 2022, and the next exam would be most probably in December 2022 for the session of 2023 to make a balance between the commencement of classes and the exams.

Changes in Counselling Fee:

There is a big change that has been come in the counselling fee for the candidates of the CLAT 2022 exam, like the students from the general category will pay Rs. 30,000 as their counselling fee, and the students from the reserved category would pay Rs. 20,000 as their counselling fee.

The Reason Behind Making the Changes:

As CBSE had also made a big change in the examination pattern with term 1 and term 2, students are extensively engaged with their boards and pre-boards till April and will not have much time for the preparation, so to make the ease, the consortium had decided to hold the CLAT exam 2022 twice a year in 2022 for the effective admission process. But from 2023, it would hold in December so the students will get sufficient time for the preparation, as per the sources. Assam PSC JE Admit Card 2021 Released At apsc.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

How to Prepare in Less Time for the CLAT Exam 2022:

So, it's high time for the candidates who are going to appear for the CLAT 2022 exam as preparation should be done wisely, keeping the changes in your mind. This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

