New Delhi, September 28: The Supreme Court permitted an applicant, who is suspected of being COVID-19 positive, to appear in the CLAT 2020 entrance exam scheduled on Monday. A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, R. Subhash Reddy and M.R. Shah said the court is of the view that the applicant should be permitted to take his CLAT examination on September 28, in a separate isolation room to be provided by his Centre Superintendent. CLAT Exam 2020 Admit Card Released by Consortium of National Law Universities on Official Website.

The bench asked the applicant to ensure that a downloaded copy of the top court order is presented before his Centre Superintendent as early as possible by any other non-symptomatic person. "On such order being produced, Centre Superintendent shall provide a separate room for applicant to appear in the examination. Applicant shall enter into centre after other candidates take entry and shall first leave the examination centre," said the bench.

The bench, disposing of the application, observed that the Centre Superintendent may also request the Chief Medical officer of the District or Superintendent, government hospital to provide a medical staff to render necessary assistance. CLAT 2020 Exams Postponed Amid Row Over JEE, NEET; September 28 Announced as New Date, Check Timings.

In the application, the student aspiring to clear the CLAT exam said that he is presently in isolation due to his being suspected of being Covid positive. "He is otherwise fine and is fully ready and prepared to give the Common Law Admission Test, 2020 (CLAT) examination scheduled to take place on September 28," said the application.

The bench noted that according to its order on September 21, it had paved the way for CLAT 2020 taking all precautions and care for health of the students after following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

The applicant had argued that as per the admit card issued, Covid-19 symptomatic candidates will be allocated an isolated room but instructions have been issued by the consortium that candidates, who have been tested positive and are under medical surveillance or in isolation will not be permitted to take the CLAT, 2020 examination.

