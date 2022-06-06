The Consortium of National Law Universities on Monday released the CLAT 2022 admit card for Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes. Candidates who have registered for the Common Law Admission Test can download their CLAT 2022 Hall Ticket from the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2022 will be conducted on June 19 from 2 pm to 4 pm for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2022 Released on police.rajasthan.gov.in; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket

CLAT 2022 Admit Card: Step By Step Guide to Download Hall Ticket

Visit the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, " Click Here to Download the Admit Card ."

Enter your CLAT 2022 Registration number / Application number and date of birth.

Now click on the "Download Admit Card" option.

Your CLAT 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Save, Download the CLAT 2022 Admit Card and take a printout of it for future reference.

CLAT 2022 exam pattern

There are 120 questions in total for the PG exam and 150 questions for UG. There are 5 sections in CLAT which are – quantitative techniques, English, current affairs and general knowledge, legal reasoning, and logical reasoning. One mark is awarded for the correct answer and the 0.25 mark is deducted for an incorrect answer.

