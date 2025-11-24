BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: Organised jointly by Virtual Info Systems Pvt Ltd and Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd, the show will present the latest upgrades in segments such as robotic cleaning solutions, measurable air quality systems, facility management software and automation, green cleaning chemicals, waterless hygiene and sanitation solutions, maintenance of surfaces, city cleaning systems, waste management solutions, products for vehicle care and solutions for hygienic linen, laundry and dry-cleaning.

The cleaning and hygiene industry had received a renewed boost even during the post-COVID period. Swachh Bharat Mission was a large national campaign started by the Government of India in 2014 to make the country cleaner and healthier and it has played a key role in expanding sanitation infrastructure, improving public health outcomes and improving cleanliness throughout the country.

Recently, India's largest employer, Indian Railways, has also supported the idea of taking a smart leap towards hygiene. Indian Railways are using drones to clean stations and railway coaches. According to Grand View Research, India's cleaning and hygiene products market generated a revenue of USD 10.10 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 16.43 billion by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%.

The laundry care segment is experiencing wide reach and growth in almost all major metropolitan cities. It is making inroads in tier-2 & -3 markets with digital-first initiatives, integrating their business into an app-based ecosystem. The laundry franchise market is becoming smarter, greener and more localised. With these progressive trends and the government's strong push through various initiatives, the cleaning and hygiene industry is poised for significant growth. This momentum will drive the development of smart and sustainable products across cleaning, waste management and smart city applications. Thus, supporting the Make in India vision and positioning India as a global manufacturing hub for the industry.

Mr Jayaram Nair, Chairman, Virtual Info Systems Pvt Ltd (VIS Group), expressed: "We are content that we are serving a platform for the industry that makes this world a better place. Besides, it also connects the government, private entities and startups with each other, who aim for a better tomorrow. Over the years, we have seen a transition towards increased use of new-age technologies that run on clean fuels, making it more luring for a clean carbon footprint. I am sure that every visitor and exhibitor alike will take back something significant from the show."

Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, stated: "This year's Clean India Show, in conjunction with Laundrex India, has been an occasion as the cleaning & hygiene and linen care industry are all at their juncture of expansion. Be it the eco-friendly features in cleaning and hygiene solutions or the ever-expanding franchise model for the laundry segment in the tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Key government departments have also been forerunners in adopting tech-based cleaning solutions, reducing labour risks and increasing efficiency in applications."

With sustainability, ESG, and Net Zero shaping the evolving corporate real estate and facility management landscape, the Corporate Real Estate & Facility Management x(CREFM) Masterstroke Awards 2025, presented by Clean India Journal, will spotlight outstanding achievements and innovative models by service providers and facility management leaders on the first day of the show. Besides recognising talent, the show will also feature interactive conferences during the three days, granting participants a treat of knowledge and learning.

The show has received support from All India Institute of Local Self-Government (AIILSG) and Dry Cleaners & Launderers Association of India (DLAI). Some leading names who will showcase their feature-rich solutions include: Buzil Rossari Private Limited, Charnock Equipments Pvt Ltd, Columbus Cleaning Machines Pvt Ltd, Diversey India Hygiene Pvt Ltd, Divyesh Abrasive and Tools, IFB Industries Ltd, IP Cleaning India Pvt Ltd, K& B Associates, Orgaearth Cleansol Pvt Ltd, Stefab India and more.

