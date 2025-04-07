PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 7: In recent years, brands have been on a journey to meet customer expectations for tailored, seamless experiences while also striving to deliver omnichannel and hyper-personalized engagement at scale. However, for many brands, a key question remains: How can they create differentiation and gain a strategic advantage in their customer engagement strategy?

* Insights into customer behavior have always been the key to successful customer engagement. However, the crucial question remains: Can AI and hyper-personalization enable brands to differentiate and become more relevant? ETBrandEquity.com and CleverTap return with The Big Leap Season 4 to help brands navigate the modern customer engagement landscape.

Building on the success of the past three years, ETBrandEquity.com and CleverTap return with The Big Leap Season 4, a platform designed to engage India's vibrant community of growth leaders across sectors such as retail, ecommerce, travel, banking, insurance, fintech, streaming, gaming, edtech, healthtech, etc. This platform brings together leading brands who share bold ideas for innovation in customer engagement unlocking the next wave of business growth.

As the driving force behind The Big Leap, CleverTap's expertise in AI-powered engagement, omnichannel personalization, and customer retention will play a central role in every session--ensuring businesses leave with actionable insights that enhance their engagement strategies and deliver real impact.

The Big Leap Season 4 will engage 160+ industry leaders through eight multi-city roadshows and twelve roundtables across its Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru editions. These community events will attract top industry leaders who are shaping the customer engagement frameworks for their respective organizations. Over the years, these roadshows have become a must-attend event for marketing leaders eager to stay ahead in the fast-evolving customer engagement landscape.

The Big Leap Season 4 will also feature interactive workshops designed to provide hands-on learning experiences. These workshops will equip participants with practical action plans to enhance customer retention, covering topics such as streamlining customer journeys and improving personalization. Attendees will gain immediate, actionable takeaways that they can apply directly to their businesses.

Anand Jain, Co-founder, CleverTap, said: "Customer engagement is evolving rapidly, driven by innovations in AI-powered personalization, predictive analytics, and omnichannel automation. These advancements are enabling brands to create seamless, highly relevant experiences that enhance retention and long-term loyalty. As the industry continues to push the boundaries of engagement, platforms like The Big Leap play a critical role in fostering discussions that turn innovation into action. It has become a key space where industry leaders not only explore emerging trends but also exchange strategies that define the future of customer experience. We're excited to once again partner with ETBrandEquity.com to drive these conversations and help brands stay ahead in this dynamic landscape."

Amit Kumar Gupta, Business Head of ETB2B, said: "In today's digital landscape, the true differentiator isn't just engaging customers but creating experiences so memorable they become your brand ambassadors. The future belongs to those who can transform data into relationships."

At its core, The Big Leap is about equipping brands with the tools and strategies they need to create unique customer experiences. With an increasing reliance on data and digital channels to engage customers, businesses must stay at the forefront of innovation to build meaningful and lasting relationships. Through roadshows, leadership discussions, and experiential workshops, The Big Leap Season 4 will empower brands with the knowledge and insights they need to achieve their strategic goals.

