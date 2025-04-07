Karan Johar has always been open about his struggles with his body. The Bollywood filmmaker has been making waves on social media with his dramatic weight loss, sparking discussions among fans. Some even speculated that the 52-year-old might have used Ozempic, a drug which helps in weight loss. However, the Rocky Aur Ranii Kii Prem Kahaani director clarified that his transformation was just a result of his healthy lifestyle. Amid this, a recent photo posted by him on his Instagram stories has sparked a wave of reactions, with netizens expressing concern about his health. Badshah Leaves Fans Stunned With Drastic Physical Transformation in New Video, Puzzled Netizens Compare Him to Fellow Rapper AP Dhillon – WATCH.

Karan Johar’s Viral Mirror Selfie

Karan Johar recently took to his Instagram stories and posted a mirror selfie. In the picture, he can be seen posing in front of a mirror, wearing a grey outfit with a black cap and sunglasses, and adding his signature pout to it. However, this time, it wasn’t Karan’s fashion that became a talking point. In the now-expired Instagram story shared on Reddit, users discussed how lean the filmmaker appears.

Karan Johar’s IG Story

Karan Johar's IG Story (Photo Credit: @karanjohar/ Instagram)

Netizens Express Concern About Karan Johar’s Transformation

A Reddit user shared a screenshot of Karan Johar's now-expired Insta story and wrote, "Genuinely concerned, he doesn't look healthy." The comments that followed were divided. Some expressed that Karan Johar has all the money in the world and can afford the best medical care, suggesting people should focus on their own health instead. Meanwhile, a large section of people hinted at the growing use of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro among celebrities.

A user wrote, "Idk why you guys are so eager to blame it on Ozempic, having seen Chadwick Boseman, I sincerely hope if it is some medical condition, he gets well soon." Another user wrote, "When they deny ozempic, just know its mounjaro." Lizzo Weight Loss: Rapper Shuts Down ‘Ozempic Allegations’ and Stuns Fans With Her Transformation (View Pics).

Karan Johar’s Transformation Leaves Fans Worried

Reddit Comments

Talking about his transformation in a recent interview, Karan Joahr said, 'Being healthy, eating right, exercising. doing your best to look good - that's what it's about."

