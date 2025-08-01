PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India]/ Tucson (Arizona) [US], August 1: Clinisys today announces the acquisition of Orchard Software from Francisco Partners, a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses. The acquisition brings together two leaders in the LIS market and reaffirms Clinisys's continued commitment to provide the laboratory informatics marketplace with cutting-edge software advancements. The combined capabilities provide for comprehensive, flexible and scalable informatics offerings that can better serve customers across the global diagnostics market. Strategic acquisition strengthens Clinisys's leadership in laboratory informatics across the full spectrum of healthcare, life sciences, and public health.

Also Read | Is Indian Railways Failing Women? PIB Fact-Check Debunks Misleading Media Report on Kurukshetra Rape Case.

"Joining forces with Clinisys marks a powerful new chapter for Orchard," said Billie Whitehurst, Orchard's CEO. "Our mission has always been to equip laboratorians with the tools they need to provide high-quality, efficient care. Clinisys shares that commitment and brings the global scale and innovation expertise needed to advance that mission even further."

"We are excited to welcome Orchard to the Clinisys family," said Michael Simpson, Clinisys's CEO. "As a global leader in lab informatics, with over 45 years of domain experience, Clinisys has a clear strategy to create and deliver the next evolution of cloud-based laboratory solutions. As we continue to pursue excellence in developing both our world class solutions and our industry expertise, expanding with Orchard's proven solution in the physician-office, reference, and veterinary laboratory space was a clear decision for us. Together, we can better serve the entire spectrum of lab and diagnostic customers by enabling healthier and safer communities worldwide."

Also Read | India vs England Free Live Streaming Online, 5th Test 2025 Day 2: How To Watch IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Francisco Partners acquired Orchard Software in 2019, and since investing in the company the firm has implemented a strategic transformation of the business, including modernizing Orchard's product suite, enhancing its cloud solutions and strengthening its leadership team.

"We are incredibly proud to have partnered with Orchard and supported its growth story over the past few years," said Anders Mikkelsen, Principal at Francisco Partners. "We would like to thank Billie and the Orchard management team for their outstanding work to position the company for long-term success. Clinisys and Roper Technologies are the ideal strategic partners to support Orchard's next growth chapter, and we look forward to seeing the company continue to thrive."

The combination of Orchard's LIS portfolio and Clinisys's LIMS and diagnostic solutions creates new opportunities for customers across North America and international markets.

Aeris Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as the legal advisor to Francisco Partners and Orchard Software.

About Clinisys

Clinisys is a global provider of intelligent laboratory informatics solutions that support a healthier and safer world. Serving healthcare, life sciences, and public health customers, Clinisys is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona; Raleigh, NC; Woking, England; and Ghent, Belgium. Millions of laboratory results and data insights are generated every day using Clinisys's platform and cloud-based solutions in over 4,000 laboratories across 39 countries. Learn more at www.clinisys.com.

About Orchard Software

Founded in 1993, Orchard Software is a pioneer in laboratory information systems designed to meet the needs of diverse clinical settings. Orchard's award-winning products are used by more than 2,000 laboratories across the United States in physician groups, hospitals, reference labs, student health centers, veterinary clinics, and public health organizations. Learn more at www.orchardsoft.com.

About Francisco Partners

Francisco Partners is a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology and technology-enabled businesses. Since its launch over 25 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in more than 450 technology companies, making it one of the most active and outstanding investors in the technology industry. With more than $50 billion in capital raised, the firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential. For more information on Francisco Partners, please visit www.franciscopartners.com.

Media Contact:Clinisys Contact: Michele SchicchiGlobal VP, Marketing and Corporate Communications, CMOClinisys520.570.2552Michele.Schicchi@clinisys.com

Francisco Partners:Prosek Partners for Francisco PartnersPro-FP@prosek.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2598775/5117656/Clinisys_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)