Is Indian Railways Failing Women? PIB Fact-Check Debunks Misleading Media Report on Kurukshetra Rape Case

Mumbai, August 1: Is the Indian Railways truly falling short in ensuring women’s safety? A disturbing The Print report seemed to suggest so, linking a heinous gang-rape incident at Kurukshetra station to a breakdown in surveillance and security infrastructure. The article painted a grim picture of dark platforms, missing CCTV coverage, and unguarded railway premises, suggesting stations have become "easy hunting grounds" for predators, especially at night.

The report described the case of a 35-year-old woman who was allegedly lured, drugged, gang-raped, and left mutilated near railway tracks, claiming security lapses had enabled the assault. The article further highlighted how vulnerable women, including runaway teenagers and those travelling alone, face harassment and violence with little protection from the authorities. It suggested systemic negligence by railway authorities and local law enforcement, painting a grim picture of passenger safety. Fact Check: Are There Potholes on Road Outside NHAI HQ in Delhi? Highway Authority Clarifies on Misleading Claims Made in Viral Video, Attributes Responsibility to Delhi PWD.

PIB Fact Check: No Lapse by Railways in Kurukshetra Case

An article published by 'The Print' has blamed the Railway infrastructure for criminal incidents.#PIBFactCheck 🔹 The news contains #Misleading claims that do not reflect the actual ground reality. 🔹 Contrary to the report, CCTV cameras at the station were fully operational.… pic.twitter.com/L9z4gqEfps — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 31, 2025

However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued a fact check that challenges these claims, calling them misleading and not reflective of the ground reality. In a post on X, PIB clarified that contrary to the media narrative, the CCTV cameras at Kurukshetra station were fully functional and played a crucial role in identifying and arresting the accused. Did India Declare a Financial Emergency After USD 60 Billion Market Crash Triggered by Donald Trump’s Tariff? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Peddled by Pakistani Propaganda Account.

Indian Railways, in close coordination with the Government Railway Police and local authorities, took immediate and decisive action following the incident, demonstrating zero tolerance for any lapse in passenger safety. While acknowledging the ongoing challenges related to women’s security on railway premises, the PIB stressed that Indian Railways has implemented several measures to improve safety, including enhanced surveillance, increased patrolling, and rapid response protocols.

