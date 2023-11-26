Yamanashi [Japan], November 26 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who is on a tour to Japan ahead of the Vibrant Gujrat Summit, visited Yamanashi Hydrogen Company and discussed at length the potential the green hydrogen energy sector has to offer his home state.

The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is scheduled from January 10 to January 12, 2024.

CM Patel has taken a brief tour of the plant, besides understanding from the management about its demand, sales, and servicing abilities. The Governor of Yamanashi was also present on the occasion.

According to a Gujarat government release, the Japan-based firm Yamanashi Hydrogen Company looked forward to participating in the next Vibrant Gujarat Summit. During the visit to the plant, CM Patel detailed the initiatives taken by India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including its net zero carbon emissions target. At the COP26 summit in Glasgow in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge, including reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, to reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030. India also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent. Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070.

In January this year, India approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission, aiming to make India a global hub for such technologies' production, utilization, and export. The green hydrogen mission will gradually lead to the decarbonization of industrial, transport, and energy sectors, and a reduction in dependence on imported fossil fuels, among others. Further, CM Patel is also apprised of how his home state is taking the lead in the green energy space. He said his state intends to take the renewable energy portfolio to 100 GW. The CM also invited Governor Yamanashi to attend the Vibrant Summit 2024 for new investments and to give new opportunities to Japan-Gujarat relations, particularly in the renewable energy sector and green hydrogen sector.

Earlier in the day, upon his arrival in Japan, CM Patel was welcomed at the Tokyo airport by the Indian Ambassador in Japan, Sibi George. (ANI)

