New Delhi [India], March 28: The mobile accessories industry is evolving rapidly, and only a few brands manage to capture the market with a blend of innovation, affordability, and reliability. Enter COAD, the latest disruptor, founded by Narayan Rathod. With a proven track record of elevating RD Accessories, Rathod now sets his sights on revolutionizing the market with COAD. The brand aims to redefine industry standards by introducing high-quality, stylish, and budget-friendly products that cater to modern consumers' demands.

The Birth of COAD: A Vision Turned Reality

A Leader Who Knows the Industry Inside-Out

Narayan Rathod has already made a mark in the industry. His strategic decisions and young, dynamic team played a pivotal role in RD Accessories' success. With COAD, his mission is clear:

* To create a globally competitive brand that resonates with tech-savvy consumers.* To make premium technology accessible at affordable prices without compromising on quality.* To deliver cutting-edge designs and superior performance, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

COAD's Product Lineup at Launch

Audio Accessories

C-001 Neckband

* Magnetic On/Off Control - Saves battery by automatically turning off when not in use.* Fast USB-C Charging - Charges fully in 1.5 to 2 hours for uninterrupted performance.* Powerful 350mAh Battery - Provides an impressive up to 90 hours of backup.* Latest Bluetooth 5.4 - Ensures stable connectivity with a 10-15m transmission range.* MRP: Rs1,299

F-002 Neckband

* Same Features as C-001 (except Magnetic On/Off Control not available).* 300mAh Battery - Offers up to 78 hours of continuous playback.* MRP: Rs1,199

R-001 TWS Earbuds

* 60 Hours Battery Backup - Long-lasting charge for extended usage.* Fast Type-C Charging - Fully charges in 80 minutes.* 300mAh Charging Case - Ensures multiple recharges for your earbuds.* 30mAh Buds Battery - Provides reliable listening time per charge.* MRP: Rs1,599

COAD's Expansion Strategy

COAD has ambitious expansion plans that include entering international markets and diversifying its product lineup to include wearables, smart accessories, and gaming peripherals. The company is also exploring strategic partnerships with global distributors to enhance its presence in new regions.

Market Challenges and COAD's Unique Approach

The mobile accessories market is highly competitive, with many brands struggling to balance affordability and quality. COAD adopts a hybrid production and marketing model that prioritizes direct-to-consumer sales, eliminating unnecessary markups and passing the benefits directly to consumers.

Conclusion: The Beginning of a Game-Changer

COAD's launch marks the start of a revolution in mobile accessories. With Narayan Rathod's visionary leadership, the brand is on track to challenge industry giants, set new trends, and redefine consumer expectations.

