Delhi, February 24: A five-year-old boy who had been missing for six days was found dead in an open pond in the Bisrakh area of Greater Noida on Monday, February 23. The child was last seen playing near the Bhairav temple in Chipyana Buzurg village on February 18. Following an extensive search by local police and family members, his body was discovered floating in a water body directly opposite the temple. Preliminary police investigations suggest the death was an accidental drowning, though the incident has sparked significant public outcry over unsecured hazardous sites in the region.

The recovery of the boy's body has triggered allegations of gross administrative negligence from local residents and the child's family. Villagers claim that the pond, which is located in a densely populated area, was neither fenced nor equipped with warning signs, making it a "death trap" for local children. This tragedy marks the third child drowning incident reported in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district in February 2026 alone, intensifying demands for the Greater Noida Authority to secure open pits and waterlogged trenches.

The search for the child began on February 18 after his father, a daily-wage laborer, filed a missing person report at the Bisrakh police station. Police officials stated that the search was initially hampered because the family did not have a recent photograph of the child to share for identification. Multiple teams were formed to scan the village and surrounding temple premises.

On Monday morning, locals alerted authorities after spotting the body in the pond. "A team reached the spot and recovered the body with the help of a crane. At present, we do not suspect foul play, and it appears the child accidentally slipped while playing," said KG Sharma, SHO of Bisrakh police station. The body has since been sent for a post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death.

Residents of Chipyana village have expressed anger toward local authorities, noting that the pond is an open hazard that has been ignored despite repeated safety concerns. Unlike secured government water bodies, this pond lacked barricades or reflectors, which locals say could have prevented the five-year-old from wandering too close to the edge.

"Children from nearby areas often play on the temple premises. Had there been a fence, this tragedy would not have happened," a local resident stated. The community is now demanding accountability from the Greater Noida Authority and immediate action to barricade all open pits and sewers in the locality.

