Indore, February 24: Over 30 people, including women and children, fell ill following a suspected case of food poisoning in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore. The incident occurred after guests attended a birthday celebration on Saturday night, where they consumed a traditional meal. By Sunday morning, a majority of the attendees reported symptoms of severe vomiting and abdominal pain.

The host of the event, Akash Mukshia, a resident of Shukla Gali, had organized the party for his son’s birthday, inviting approximately 40 to 60 relatives and neighbors. The menu featured local delicacies, including dal-bafla and laddu. Mukshia noted that his own family members, including his wife and brother, were among those affected. Preliminary reports suggest that water from a private borewell used during food preparation may have been a contributing factor. Indore Water Crisis: Residents of Bakery Gali Claim Using Contaminated, Insect-Infested Water.

While the majority of those affected sought treatment at local private clinics and have since stabilized, six individuals were admitted to the Government Maharaja Yashwantrao (MY) Hospital as a precaution. Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr. Madhav Hasani confirmed that all hospitalized patients are currently in stable condition and responding well to treatment.

The food safety department has launched an investigation, with officials visiting the site to collect samples of the ingredients used. However, food safety officer Manish Swami noted that because no leftovers of the prepared dal-bafla remained, the team focused on raw ingredients. Authorities primarily suspect the dal may have been contaminated or stale. Indore Water Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 10 in Bhagirathpura After Toilet Built Over Main Joint Without Septic Tank; Kailash Vijayvargiya Acknowledges Administrative Lapse.

This incident has caused significant concern in Bhagirathpura, a locality that recently faced a major public health crisis. In late December and January, the area was the epicenter of a deadly diarrhea outbreak caused by contaminated municipal water, which officially claimed 22 lives.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

