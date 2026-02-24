Ludhiana, February 24: A quiet residential street in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district turned into a scene of horror on Saturday evening after a woman was shot at close range in a shocking incident captured on CCTV.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm in Patti city’s Garden Colony. CCTV footage shows a man and a woman travelling on a scooter when another scooter, driven by a man in a red T shirt identified as Karan, suddenly blocked their path. Karan stepped off his vehicle and began assaulting the man. Despite repeated attempts by the woman, identified as Ruby Mehra, to intervene, the accused continued thrashing him. Noida Shocker: Man Shoots Girlfriend Over Relationship Dispute, Dies by Suicide in Parked Car Near Dadri Road in Sector 107 (Watch Video).

Punjab Woman Shot in Broad Daylight in Tarn Taran

पंजाब के तरन तारन जिले के पट्टी कस्बे की गार्डन कॉलोनी में सिरफिरे आशिक करण ने रूबी पर बीच सड़क पर गोलियों से बौछार कर दी👇🏼 दरअसल करण और रूबी एक ही मोहल्ले में थे व करण रूबी को पसंद करता था। रूबी की किसी अन्य व्यक्ति से शादी के कारण आरोपी युवक बौखलाया हुआ था, शादी के बाद एक दिन… pic.twitter.com/0M5NVGOm80 — Priyanshu Kumar (@priyanshu__63) February 23, 2026

As the situation escalated, Ruby tried to flee. Karan chased her, pulled out a gun and shot her in the head at close range. She collapsed on the road, motionless, while the accused allegedly fired several more rounds before escaping on his scooter. Disturbingly, several vehicles passed the spot during the attack, but no one stopped to help. Lucknow Horror: Son Shoots Father Dead Over NEET Pressure, Chops Body; Hides Remains in Drum.

Ruby, who was married just a few months ago, is currently in critical condition and undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Amritsar.

According to police, the accused and the victim were neighbours and knew each other. Preliminary investigations suggest that Karan had allegedly been harassing Ruby even before her marriage and may have been unable to accept her wedding. Police suspect obsession as a possible motive. A manhunt has been launched, and further investigation is underway.

