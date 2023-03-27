New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): The Coal Ministry will sign the agreements on Wednesday for as many as 28 coal mines auctioned under the 6th round of auction.

On the same day, the seventh round of auction of mines for the sale of coal will also take place.

The cumulative capacity of the 28 coal mines which were auctioned under the 6th round is 74 million tonne per annum ( MTPA) and these mines are expected to generate annual revenue of Rs 14,497 crores calculated.

"Upon operationalisation, these mines are expected to generate employment for one lakh people," the coal ministry said in a release.

The coal mines being offered under the next round will be a mix of partially explored, fully explored, coking, non-coking, and lignite, among others.

"Of the 106 coal mines offered under the 7th round, 61 mines are partially explored coal mines and 45 are fully explored ones. There are 95 non-coking coal mines, one coking coal mine and 10 lignite mines being offered under the 7th round of auctions."

The commencement of the sale of the tender document shall also start from Wednesday. Details of the mines, auction terms, and timelines can be accessed on the MSTC auction platform.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest and will be launching the next round of auction. Union minister of coal and mines Pralhad Joshi will preside over the event while MoS Raosaheb Patil Danve will be the Guest of Honour, release said. (ANI)

