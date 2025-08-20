VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 20: Colab Platform, a leading BSE-listed (Code: 542866) sports-tech company in India. The company has recently announced its second interim dividend of 1% per equity share for FY 2025-26. The Board of Directors has fixed August 20, 2025, as the record date, with payments to eligible shareholders scheduled by September 11, 2025.

This announcement is crucial for understanding the company's position, as it signals strong cash generation, while expressing its commitment to consistent shareholder returns. This announcement follows the company's exceptional financial performance in Q1 FY26, reporting revenue growth of 106% year-on-year to ₹2,306.28 lakh compared to ₹1,118.94 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year. The company also achieved 167% growth in Profit After Tax, reaching ₹120.25 lakh, while maintaining sequential revenue growth of 13% from the previous quarter.

Backed by its strong financial momentum, Colab has launched a ₹250 million Sports-Tech Growth Accelerator Program and entered the billion-dollar global esports market. The strategic initiatives leverage the company's established expertise in sports technology to capture emerging opportunities in digital fan engagement, esports analytics, and next-generation sports platforms while maintaining focus on sustainable growth.

"Our Q1 results reflect the strength of our business fundamentals and our ability to deliver consistent financial growth while investing in future opportunities," commented Puneet Singh, Managing Director of Colab Platforms Limited. "The significant improvements in both revenue and profitability give us confidence to expand into high-growth sectors that align with our core competencies."

As a dividend-paying company, Colab's latest results demonstrate its strong financial position and commitment to shareholder value, while its strategic expansion into sports-tech acceleration and esports positions the company for continued market leadership.

About Colab Platforms Ltd.: Colab Platforms Ltd. is a top 2000 company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The company specializes in delivering innovative technological solutions across multiple industries, using its expertise in advanced technology to drive growth and enhance user experiences. Colab is committed to providing customized, technology-driven processing solutions that help clients achieve their objectives. Recognizing India's rapid rise as a global technology hub, the company leverages the nation's skilled professionals to contribute to industry advancements.

For more information about Colab Platforms Ltd. and its services, please visit www.colabcloud.in or follow the company on social media.

