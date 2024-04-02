New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed acquisition of various companies, including NFCL Assets and 100 per cent shareholding of ZeroC by AMG India using proceeds of investments received from the AMG Entities, BSI, Gentari, and Platinum Rock.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved acquisition of 100 per cent equity stake of Sharekhan Ltd. and Human Value Developers Pvt. Ltd. collectively by Mirae Asset Capital Markets (India) Pvt. Ltd. and Mirae Asset Securities Co. Ltd., respectively.

CCI has approved the acquisition of Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) in Northern Arc Capital Limited (Northern Arc/Target) by the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of 10.39 per cent shareholding of Annapurna Finance Private Limited and subscription to its certain debentures by Piramal Alternatives Trust.

Further, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of shares of MG Motor India Private Limited by IndoEdge India Fund - Large Value Fund (LVF) Scheme.

Separately, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the subscription to 14,25,79,161 equity shares of Max Life Insurance Company Limited by Axis Bank Limited. (ANI)

