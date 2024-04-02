Delhi, April 2: A 46-year-old cancer patient from Kashipur, Uttarakhand, succumbed to his illness after enduring significant hurdles in accessing medical treatment in Delhi. Punit Sharma, diagnosed with tongue cancer, arrived in the capital alongside his wife, Sapna Sharma, hoping to receive life-saving treatment. However, their hopes were dashed as they were denied medical care at three government hospitals in Delhi, prompting allegations of an "institutional death" by his family.

According to a Times of India report, Punit was initially admitted to the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) Hospital on March 16. However, his condition continued to deteriorate, prompting a referral to AIIMS and GB Pant Hospital on March 28. Despite these efforts, their quest for treatment was thwarted, as doctors at AIIMS purportedly did not tend to Punit. They were denied admission, stating that the hospital lacked a bed and ventilator for the patient. Meanwhile, GB Pant Hospital refused admission, stating the same reason as the AIIMS hospital. Man Shares Ordeal of Father’s Heart Treatment at Delhi AIIMS, Institute Reacts After Post Goes Viral.

Furthermore, at Safdarjung Hospital, Sapna was asked for a referral, which she did not possess. As per a report by Times Now, in a desperate bid for help, Sapna turned to the police, but even their intervention failed to secure admission at GB Pant Hospital. After a nine-hour ordeal spanning three hospitals, Punit tragically succumbed to his illness at DSCI around 5 am on March 30. Sapna, devastated and financially drained, lamented the injustice faced by her family, describing it as an "institutional death." AIIMS Delhi Reverses Decision To Shut OPD Services Till 2:30 PM on January 22 on Ram Temple Ceremony Day.

While hospitals declined to comment on the matter, the Delhi government acknowledged the poor infrastructure and expressed surprise at central government hospitals also denying admission. Blaming the Lieutenant Governor for stalling development works, the Delhi government emphasised the urgent need for action to improve healthcare facilities. An inquiry has been promised to investigate the circumstances leading to Punit's denial of admission.

