New Delhi [India], December 4: A medical professional spends a year to attain a medical degree and every doctor wishes to set up their own clinic to provide medical treatment to those who are in need. Setting up a clinic seems to be a challenging task, but with the right guidance, you can easily go through the process and own your own clinic.

Here is a complete guide on how to start your own practice/set up a clinic:

How to start your own practice?

Here are some essential steps that you must follow to open a clinic without any trouble:

Make a business plan

The very first step to setting up your clinic is to have a robust business plan. Analyze your expenses and the target revenue. Make a plan regarding how you are going to manage expenses. Also, you must have a clear idea of how big you want your clinic to be and what facilities you will be providing to the patients. Once you are ready with the complete plan, you can proceed further.

Get Funds

Opening a clinic needs a good amount of money to buy the equipment, infrastructure, etc. There are various institutions out there where you can apply for business loans to open your clinic. You can get information about the government aid and loan options at https://digido.ph/articles/doctors-loan for financial assistance.

Find suitable location

Now, when you have financial aid, you have to choose a suitable location for your clinic. Identify your target audience such as residential areas or densely populated areas can be a good location for pediatric clinics or general physicians. The space should be enough to accommodate all your equipment, waiting area, staff room, Doctor's cabin, etc. Choose a decent and soothing interior decor. If you select the location before applying for a loan, it will help you to decide the loan amount you want.

Buy equipment

Equipment is the major requirement of the clinic, so make sure to choose good quality. Examine the equipment carefully. You will require some non- medical equipment also such as a computer, printer, water coolers, etc.

Staff hiring

Now, the next step is to hire the staff. You must make a list of the staff you want such as you want to appoint 4 nurses, 2 cleaners, 1 receptionist, etc. Line up the interviews and make sure to select the highly professional and talented staff who can add to the quality of service you will provide in your clinic.

Buy furniture and electronics

Furniture is also essential for your clinic. You need to buy electronics such as a fridge to store the medicines which require cool temperature, fans, coolers, AC, water purifiers, chairs, sofas, waiting chairs, Doctor tables and chair, reception counter, bookshelves, wheelchairs, etc,

Stock the medical disposables

Have enough stock of medical disposable items such as gloves, bandages, syringes, cotton, etc. These items are used in a huge amount in clinics.

Marketing

Once your clinic is ready, you have to market your clinic. It will help you get famous in the locality and attract more and more patients. You can make your digital presence reach a wider audience. Many times, doctors organise free health checkups as their marketing stunt. Documents required for opening a clinic

There is one more essential aspect required to open a clinic. Some essential documents are required to fulfill the legal procedures related to clinic registration, staff hiring, etc. Here are the list of documents you will require:

Conclusion

Opening a clinic is easy to open if you follow the correct procedure and have financial assistance. You need to attain some certificates and documents before opening a clinic. Additionally, you would require furniture and equipment for setting up the clinic.

