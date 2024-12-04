Fahadh Faasil, the renowned Malayalam actor with notable roles in Tamil cinema, is reportedly making his Bollywood debut with a project helmed by Imtiaz Ali. While official confirmation of his Bollywood debut is still awaited, rumours are circulating that Triptii Dimri will star opposite him in this much-anticipated film. Fahadh Faasil To Make His Bollywood Debut With Imtiaz Ali’s Next Film? Here’s What We Know.

Fahadh Faasil and Triptii Dimri

According to a report from Peepingmoon.com, this untitled project is expected to begin filming in the first quarter of 2025. A source close to the project revealed, “Fahadh Faasil will make his Bollywood debut with this film, and he's extremely excited to begin his journey in Hindi cinema with Imtiaz Ali, who is one of his favorite Bollywood directors. They’ve been discussing this project for months, and it was recently finalised contractually. Triptii’s pairing with him adds an exciting and unique dimension to this collaboration. Imtiaz is known for pushing boundaries in love stories, and this one promises to stand out in his repertoire.” ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’: Allu Arjun Lauds Fahadh Faasil’s Showstopping Performance in the Film, Says ‘Fafa Has Rocked the Show’ (Watch Video).

Fahadh Faasil’s recent work includes films like Bougainvillea, Vettaiyan and Aavesham. He will also reprise his role in Pushpa 2: The Rule, releasing on December 5. Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri, known for her performances in Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, Animal and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is quickly rising as a sought-after actress in Bollywood. Fans eagerly await the official announcement of this exciting collaboration.

