NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 6: The Maha Kumbha Abhishekam and Prana Pratishta of Sri Rukmini Satyabhama Sametha Sri Venugopala Swamy Devasthanam were performed with great devotion and reverence at ASBL Spire, Kokapet, on Friday, October 31, 2025, at 10:26 AM. The ceremony followed the Tennacharya Sampradaya under the sacred guidance of Sri Pancharathra and Divya Agama Shastra traditions.

Also Read | Pratika Rawal Poses With ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Medal During Photoshoot With PM Narendra Modi After Teammate Amanjot Kaur Hands Her Memento To Injured Star Player (See Pics).

The rituals were led by eminent Agama Shastra scholars and priests, accompanied by Vedic chants and Mangala Vadyam, invoking blessings of Lord Sri Venugopala Swamy upon all devotees. The event took place amidst a deeply spiritual atmosphere, marking a moment of faith and togetherness for everyone present.

The newly consecrated temple, located within ASBL Spire, stands as a symbol of devotion and cultural continuity. Designed in traditional South Indian architectural style, the temple's sanctum exudes divine grace and serenity, creating a peaceful space for worship and reflection for residents and visitors alike.

Also Read | International Election Visitor Programme 2025: 16 Delegates From 7 Countries Witness ECI's 'Never Before' Arrangements for 1st Phase of Bihar Assembly Polls (See Pics).

Speaking on this auspicious occasion, Shri Ajitesh Korupolu, Founder and CEO, ASBL Group, said,"It is a privilege to have offered this temple in service to Lord Sri Krishna. We believe spiritual spaces like these bring communities closer and add meaning to modern living. This marks the beginning of a cultural initiative at ASBL, where we aim to create such sacred spaces in all our future projects celebrating our shared faith, peace, and harmony."

The ceremony was attended by several devotees, residents, and members of the ASBL family who came together in prayer and celebration. The air resonated with chants of Govinda and Hare Krishna, as the days of rituals, yagas, and homams concluded on a joyous note.

Through this consecration, ASBL strengthens its commitment to nurturing communities that embody both progress and tradition blending modern living with cultural and spiritual values.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)