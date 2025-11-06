A World Cup medal for any player is a dream come true. However, for one Pratika Rawal, a WC medal knocked on the batter's door and eluded her grasp, as the Indian women national cricket team player got injured and subsequently got ruled out of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 due to an injury mid-way, a tournament India won under Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership. ICC's ruling meant Rawal missed out on a winner's medal, as only players part of the 15-member squad are handed the medal. PM Narendra Modi Receives 'Namo 1' Signed Jersey as He Meets India’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 World Cup-Winning Team at His Residence (See Pics).

During the India national women national cricket team's visit to New Delhi, to attend a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pratika Rawal was seen with a medal around her neck during the photoshoot and interaction with the honourable politician at his official residence. Injured Pratika Rawal Joins India's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Celebrations on Wheelchair, Says 'There is No Words' (Watch Video).

Dressed in formal attire, all members of the victorious Indian Cricket Team proudly flaunting their medals, including Rawal, who, interestingly, was wearing teammate Amanjot Kaur's medal, who stood in the back without the memento.

Pratika Rawal With ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Medal During Meet With PM Narendra Modi

The victorious Indian Cricket Team met the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji, at his official residence. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister for his words of encouragement and support that continues to inspire #TeamIndia… pic.twitter.com/8vcO4VgPf6 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 6, 2025

Rawal sustained an ugly injury during the IND-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 league match, which forced the in-form opener out of the tournament, with BCCI naming Shefali Verma as a replacement. Before getting ruled out of ICC Women's CWC 2025, Rawal scored 308 runs, ending the competition as the fourth-highest run-getter.

Opener Pratika Rawal Poses With ICC Women’s CWC 2025 Medal During Photoshoot With PM Narendra Modi!

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI Women). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2025 11:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).