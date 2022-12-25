New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Union minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday emphasized that consumer empowerment is going to be a paramount feature of a developed India while calling for keeping consumers at the centre of all the initiatives.

He was addressing an event held to celebrate National Consumers Day in New Delhi.

Further, Goyal highlighted that the initiatives undertaken by the Consumer Affairs Department resonate with the three significant themes that have been articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-- "Convergence, Capacity Building and Climate Change", a statement by the consumer affairs ministry quoted the minister as saying.

On convergence, the minister spoke about the efforts being made to make the compliance burden easier, for businesses and for the common citizen.

He added that in the last few years, over 1,500 redundant laws have been removed from the statute, about 39,000 compliances have been simplified and a number of minor offences have been decriminalized, as per the statement.

He also said that the Government on Thursday came out with a comprehensive bill, 'Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022' to decriminalize minor offences for ease of doing business and ease of living. Over 100 provisions in different laws pertaining to 19 Ministries are sought to be decriminalized by this Bill.

He statement quoted the minister as saying that the Bill is in line with the approach of the government to work in convergence in the spirit of the whole of the government.

On climate change, the Minister said the Government is taking up various initiatives to contribute to the global effort for mitigating the impacts of Climate Change, including 'Mission life- lifestyle for the environment'.

Mission 'life- lifestyle for the environment' is an integral part of the approach aiming for a better future for our children, and a better planet for the next generations. (ANI)

