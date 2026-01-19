VMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], January 19: Corset Wholesale Ltd, a leading global corset manufacturer and B2B fashion platform, today announced the launch of multiple region-specific Factory Outlet websites in response to shifting global tariffs, currency volatility, and increased trade complexity impacting international fashion wholesale.

The move enables wholesale buyers to place orders using local currencies, access transparent factory-direct pricing, and source products through region-optimised platforms, significantly reducing uncertainty around landed costs and cross-border transactions.

With this expansion, Corset Wholesale Ltd strengthens its position as the world's largest B2B website dedicated to corsets and corset fashion, covering corsets, corset dresses, waist training corsets, Rococo fashion, Steampunk clothing, and Gothic collections.

Responding to Global Trade & Tariff Challenges

Global fashion retailers are increasingly affected by tariffs, fluctuating exchange rates, and region-specific compliance requirements. To address these challenges, Corset Wholesale Ltd has reorganised its digital wholesale infrastructure into clearly defined regional platforms, each designed to support buyers with accurate pricing and simplified checkout.

By offering local-currency payments and region-specific pricing, the company allows boutiques and online retailers to plan inventory with confidence and protect margins in an unpredictable global market.

"Wholesale buyers today need clarity more than ever," said the founder. "Our regional Factory Outlet model removes guesswork from international sourcing and restores transparency to global fashion manufacturing."

The World's Largest B2B Platform for Corsets & Alternative Fashion

Corset Wholesale Ltd currently offers 1,000+ active wholesale SKUs, making it one of the most comprehensive B2B sourcing destinations for corsetry and alternative fashion worldwide.

Its product portfolio includes:

- Steel-boned corsets

- High-fashion corset dresses

- Rococo and historical fashion styles

- Steampunk and Victorian-inspired designs

- Gothic and alternative fashion collections

The platform serves boutiques, costume designers, e-commerce retailers, and fashion brands across more than 30 countries.

Founded by Fashion Designer Suman Bharti

Founded in 2005 by fashion designer and entrepreneur Suman Bharti, Corset Wholesale Ltd began as a small manufacturing operation in India and has grown into a globally recognised corset manufacturing house.

With over 20 years of hands-on experience in fashion design and production, the founder has guided the company through multiple industry shifts--from traditional wholesale to digital B2B, and now to region-specific Factory Outlet platforms tailored for modern global trade.

"As a fashion designer and manufacturer, I believe transparency is the foundation of trust," said Bharti. "These platforms are built to support our global partners with honest pricing, direct factory access, and long-term reliability."

Official Regional B2B Factory Outlet Websites

Corset Wholesale Ltd now operates the following official wholesale platforms:

- USA, Canada & Rest of World:https://www.corsetwholesale.com

- European Union:https://eu.corsetwholesale.com

- United Kingdom:https://uk.corsetwholesale.com

- Australia & New Zealand:https://au.corsetwholesale.com

Each platform is optimised for regional buyers, offering factory-direct pricing, local-currency checkout, and dedicated wholesale support.

