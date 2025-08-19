VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 19: Coupang, Inc., a technology and Fortune 150 company headquartered in the United States, has expanded its India Development Center with the launch of a new office in Hyderabad in July 2025. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the growth of Coupang's India operations, with the Development Center emerging as the company's fastest-growing global technology hub.

The Hyderabad office reflects Coupang's continued investment in deep tech capabilities, including core system ownership and generative AI innovation, as the company scales its global operations.

This expansion preceded the announcement of Coupang's strong Q2 2025 financial results, with net revenues of $8.5 billion (INR 70,800 crore, up 16% YoY; 19% FX-neutral) and operating income of $149 million (INR 1,240 crore), reinforcing the company's momentum and long-term vision.

"We continue to deliver strong growth and profitability by staying focused on building cutting-edge technology and customer experiences," said Harshal Wanjari, Vice President of Engineering at Coupang. "India is central to our vision as we scale our engineering capabilities and global footprint."

India Development Center: Powering Global Systems and Gen AI Innovation

Since its launch in late 2023, the India Development Center has become Coupang's most dynamic engineering hub, in leading and scaling the core systems that power the company's end-to-end commerce ecosystem. Among all of Coupang's engineering hubs across the United States, Europe, and Asia, India stands out for its rapid growth, ownership of mission critical systems & programs and deep bench of top-tier tech talent.

India-based teams are also at the forefront of advanced AI and generative AI innovation, building capabilities that enhance customer experience, and automate operations across Coupang's global businesses.

"The India Development Center is central to our mission of building world-class technology that delivers unmatched customer experiences," said Himanshu Verma, Vice President of Engineering and India Site Head at Coupang. "We are not just scaling, we are building a powerhouse of innovation pioneering the use of Gen AI to drive the next wave of transformation, led by some of the best engineering talent and leaders in India."

Deep Tech Leadership and Talent Investment

As part of its continued investment in India, Coupang has onboarded senior engineering leaders with experience at top global technology companies. These leaders bring deep expertise in artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, e-commerce systems, and large-scale data platforms, and are helping shape Coupang's next chapter of global innovation from India. The company is hiring across a wide range of technology roles in its Bengaluru and Hyderabad locations.

"We are attracting top-tier talent with a passion for impact," said Sunil Sharma, Senior Director of Engineering. "Our leaders are deeply committed to mentoring teams and driving transformative work from India. Working at Coupang means solving real-world customer problems at scale, and having the autonomy to own projects from inception to launch"

Coupang's India Development Center plays a pivotal role in building the systems that power its vertically integrated infrastructure, enabling innovations such as overnight delivery, intelligent fulfillment, and personalized shopping experiences.

Engineering teams in the country are deeply embedded in the core technologies that shape customer experiences in Korea and Taiwan. They lead mission-critical domains such as Fulfillment and Logistics by Coupang, Logistics Middle Mile and Last Mile Technology, Labor Management Systems, Finance Platforms, Post-Purchase Engineering, Customer Service and Fraud Detection Technology, Cloud Infrastructure, Site Reliability Engineering, and Coupang Eats. Gen AI is increasingly leveraged across these functional areas to drive automation, enhance decision-making, and deliver more personalized and efficient customer experiences. These functions are not only foundational to Coupang's operations but also central to delivering speed, reliability, and innovation at scale across markets.

With annual revenues exceeding $30 billion USD in 2024 and recognition as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2025, Coupang continues to lead technological innovation across its retail, restaurant delivery, video streaming, and fintech businesses. Its end-to-end, vertically integrated infrastructure in Korea has transformed retail by enabling customers to place orders by midnight and receive them as early as 7 a.m. the next morning.-- a capability powered by machine learning, AI, and cloud technologies developed by its global engineering teams, including those in India.

Coupang remains committed to being an employer of choice for India's top tech talent, offering a collaborative, fast-paced environment where bold ideas become global solutions.

About Coupang

Coupang is a technology and Fortune 150 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CPNG) that provides retail, restaurant delivery, video streaming, and fintech services to customers around the world under brands that include Coupang, Eats, Play, Rocket Now, and Farfetch.

Media Contact:

press@coupang.com

