Business News | COVID-like Collective Effort Needed to Save Fossil Fuels, Govt Alone Can't Do It: Infosys Co-Founder Gopalkrishnan

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Infosys co-founder and Founder and Trustee of Pratithi Investments Kris Gopalakrishnan on Monday delivered a stark message: the fight against fossil fuel dependency requires the same level of urgency and "mass mobilisation" seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I believe everyone has to be there for it. Industry, individuals, whatever we can do. Because the government alone cannot do something like this. If you think back to COVID times, everybody stepped up. Similarly, we have to do that," said Gopalkrishnan on the sidelines of the Annual Business Summit of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

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Responding to a query on calls for reducing fossil fuel consumption and encouraging work-from-home practices, Gopalkrishnan said companies could consider a partial hybrid work model instead of fully returning to remote work.

"Having said that, probably we should be looking at work from home, etc. In a partial way, not fully. Maybe one day or something like that. Not all the people are together. Because we have all gone back to the office. Now, going back completely also is not warranted," he said.

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Gopalkrishnan also highlighted the role of the CII summit as a collaborative platform for industry leaders, policymakers and government representatives to discuss economic growth and industrial challenges. "It's for us to come together and talk about the strength of the industry and the challenges faced by the industry. It's also a platform where not just the industry but government also comes together, policy makers come together, think tanks come together and discuss the role industry plays in the growth of the country," he said.

Commenting on government support for businesses, Gopalkrishnan said the Centre has maintained a consultative approach with industry while framing policies and has helped India remain resilient amid global uncertainties. "The government has been very supportive. Every policy that the government comes up with, there is typically a consultative process with the industry," he said.

He further said India has managed to remain relatively insulated from global shocks, including the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

"Also, the government has worked very hard to make India one of the fastest-growing economies, one of the largest economies in the world. It has kept inflation under check," he said.

By and large, the country has been shielded from the shocks that are there in other parts of the world, especially with the crisis in the Middle East, etc, he said "I think, by and large, we have done a reasonably good job," he added.

On the impact of the Middle East crisis on businesses, Gopalkrishnan said higher energy and logistics costs were affecting industries. "Till now, together, especially the government has shielded us. But definitely, it has an impact in terms of energy cost, in terms of logistics cost, time taken, etc," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)