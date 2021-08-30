Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): The unprecedented pandemic has shaken the whole world, and the industrial economy has been worst affected.

The experts and market watchers had predicted a drop in the commercial real estate sector after the impact of COVID-19.

Also Read | Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Vinod Kumar’s Bronze Medal Win Not Confirmed Yet As Result Under Review for Discus Throw F52.

In contrast, all those predictions seem to be proven wrong, because the commercial real estate market has seen a positive bounce after the COVID-19 pandemic. Urban Plus, a growth-oriented real estate firm, has proven this by completing 600+ successful transactions after the pandemic in just one year.

After the setback of the pandemic, people had lost their core businesses and had lost confidence to put more money in their own work but soon everything did a V shape recovery and people started to realise the value of second income sources, passive revenues and best options came out were in commercial real estate which gives you much better guaranteed returns than Fixed deposits and Mutual funds and moreover a physical asset ownership satisfaction is much higher than virtual investment sources.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Suspecting Infidelity, Man Allegedly Kills Wife in Alwar.

The commercial real estate market has emerged as one of the safest investments for everyone and commercial real estate has given more appreciation than residential investments.

The market is growing rapidly, and firms like Urban Plus have rewarded investors with a great return on investment. The experts of the Urban Plus team guide buyers and investors through the entire property buying process.

Shortlisting properties and identifying requirements are often daunting tasks for the first-time investors, and Urban Plus offers the entire process at one place. The team has made the buying process a simple, dependable and making dealing with property related matters easy for everyone.

Rahul Setia, Managing Director of Urban Plus, 12+ years of a Real estate knowledge and a property expert, is helping customers with his vast experience to do right investments at right developers and at the right time. Commenting on the future opportunities in the market for new investors, Setia quoted, "I have found this venture with a lot of struggle and passion, I can assure you that it is just the start of the rise of the commercial real estate market especially in Gurugram region and there will be a boom in the market in upcoming years."

"Our goal is to help our clients to make right investment decisions and we thrive on the happiness that we see on their faces. We try to exceed the expectations of our clients by understanding their needs and providing the best competitive prices available in the market by properties located in the areas with great growth potential," Setia added.

Recently, Urban Plus has started work for their new office which will be Gurugram's biggest Real Estate office measuring 16000 sq. ft. having ample space for 150 + employees and creating a bigger and better experience for all the existing and new customers of Urban Plus.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)