Mumbai, Aug 30: There could be a change in the medal positions in Sunday's men's Discus throw F52 at Tokyo 2020 as the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is reviewing the results of the event following an appeal. India's Vinod Kumar had won a bronze medal in this category with a throw of 19.91, an Asian record. Piotr Kosewicz of Poland won gold with 20.92 metres and Velimir Sandor of Croatia took silver with a throw of 19.98 metres. Vinod Kumar Wins Bronze Medal: See How Twitterati Reacted to Athlete’s Record-Breaking Performance in Discus Throw F52 Event at Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

The IPC and Tokyo 2020 organising committee posted a notification on their websites on Monday morning informing that the results in men's Discus Throw - F52 are under review. Such a review could mean either elevation or downgrading of a medallist.

Though the IPC usually does not give details of such a review process till a final decision is reached, such a review is normally conducted in case of an appeal filed by one of the participants over the classification status of one of the medallists. 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Live Updates Day 6: Swaroop Unhalkar Misses out on Bronze Medal by a Whisker.

The classification system for para-sport is quite controversial with a large number of categories for sportspersons with unique impairments.

There are 10 impairment groups in the Paralympics: eight involve physical impairments, and the other groupings are for visual and intellectual impairments.

There are always doubts about the classification as the unique differences in disabilities of athletes lead to doubts that one is getting an unfair advantage over others. There have been doubts about people exaggerating their impairments to get into a specific classification.

