VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 1: Creature Industry, a leading Indian manufacturer of food-processing and packaging machinery, has launched a new series of fully automated pouch packing machines designed to meet the growing needs of the food and snack manufacturing industry.

Also Read | Delhi: Doctors Reconstruct Thumb of 20-Year-Old Man Using Toe From Amputated Leg in Complex Microsurgery at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The new generation of machines from Creature Industry features advanced PLC control systems, stainless-steel construction, and a modular compact design, ensuring faster production, less manpower, and improved hygiene. These models are especially suited for small and medium-sized food enterprises (SMEs) that aim to boost production without heavy capital investment.

Official Statement

Also Read | Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Weather Forecast: Meteorological Predicts Isolated Light Rainfall, Fishermen Warned of Rough Seas.

A company spokesperson commented,

"Today's food market demands speed, accuracy, and hygiene -- our new pouch packing machines deliver on all three," said Sadiya Bano, Founder & CEO of Creature Industry. "We are dedicated to supporting Indian snack and food manufacturers with reliable, affordable, and energy-efficient automation solutions."

The newly launched range offers several customization options, including resealable pouch systems, multi-lane filling, built-in batch coding, and remote monitoring. Designed for versatility and efficiency, these machines simplify packaging operations while ensuring consistent output and product safety.

With nationwide after-sales support and a strong service network, Creature Industry aims to establish itself as India's most dependable food-packing automation partner. The company is also expanding its exports to Nepal and other South Asian markets, continuing its mission to make packaging automation accessible across borders.

In addition to pouch packing machines, Creature Industry manufactures a diverse range of equipment, including batch coding machines, tray dryers, automatic roti-making machines, and oil expeller setups. Customers can view complete specifications and product details on the official page -- Pouch Packing Machine.

About Creature Industry

Creature Industry is an Indian-based manufacturing company known for delivering high-performance food-processing and packaging solutions. Founded with a vision to support India's rapidly growing food sector, the company combines technical expertise, innovation, and customer-focused design to create machines that improve productivity and profitability for businesses of all sizes.

Headquartered in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Creature Industry has built a strong reputation for providing durable, low-maintenance, and cost-efficient machinery trusted by hundreds of food manufacturers across India. The company's product line includes pouch packing machines, batch coding machines, tray dryers, oil expellers, and automatic chapati and roti-making machines.

Driven by a mission to make advanced automation accessible to every food entrepreneur, Creature Industry continues to expand its product portfolio and service network, ensuring clients receive end-to-end packaging and processing solutions backed by reliable after-sales support.

Empowering Food and Snack ManufacturersBy adopting Creature Industry's fully automatic pouch packing machines, businesses can expect:

* Higher efficiency and faster production cycles

* Better hygiene through automated handling

* Reduced operational costs and fewer errors

* Improved packaging quality and brand reliability

This upgrade helps small and large-scale food producers compete more effectively in a rapidly evolving market.

Contact InformationCreature IndustryWebsite: www.creatureindustry.comEmail: support@creatureindustry.comAddress: Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, IndiaPhone: 9555542745

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)