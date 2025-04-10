Dhaval Ajmera, Secretary and Domnic Romell, President of CREDAI-MCHI announce the second edition of Ease of Doing Redevelopment (EODR 2.0) Exhibition

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: With Mumbai's redevelopment landscape rapidly evolving, CREDAI-MCHI has announced the return of its landmark event -- the 2nd edition of the Ease of Doing Redevelopment (EODR 2.0) Exhibition. Scheduled for April 12, 2025, at Lotus Hall 1 & 2, Jio World Convention Centre, the exhibition will bring together thousands of society representatives and key industry stakeholders to facilitate transparent, efficient, and future-ready redevelopment solutions. Building on the resounding success of its first edition--which saw over 2,000 societies participate and more than 3,000 registrations--EODR 2.0 is poised to be Mumbai's definitive platform for societies seeking redevelopment guidance, support, and collaboration.

This year, CREDAI-MCHI anticipates over 5,000 societies from across Mumbai to participate. Supported by key stakeholders including BMC, MHADA, and MMRDA, the exhibition will offer a trusted space for societies to connect directly with leading developers, architects, planners, financial institutions, and legal experts, all under one roof.

Speaking at the press conference, Domnic Romell, President, CREDAI-MCHI, said, "Redevelopment is no longer a choice--it's an essential part of Mumbai's future. EODR 2.0 is a platform that brings clarity and transparency to the process, and we are proud to lead this important initiative that addresses the needs of thousands of housing societies."

Dhaval Ajmera, Secretary, CREDAI-MCHI, added, "This edition is about simplifying redevelopment, removing confusion, and empowering society members with clear and actionable knowledge. From developer selection to project completion, EODR 2.0 will guide every step of the way."

Highlighting the exhibition's scale and preparation, Nikunj Sanghavi, Treasurer and Convener - Expo, CREDAI-MCHI, said, "We've designed EODR 2.0 to be a more dynamic, participative, and solution-driven experience for society decision-makers. It's not just about ideas, but about executing them smoothly with the right partners."

Raajesh Prajapati, Chairperson, PR & Communications, CREDAI-MCHI, shared, "We are building a strong bridge between societies and the industry. EODR 2.0 will demystify redevelopment, answer real questions from residents, and help make informed, future-ready choices."

The exhibition will host in-depth panel discussions, live developer-society interactions, and expert-led consultations covering all aspects of redevelopment, including legal frameworks, architectural planning, financial structuring, and project timelines.

EODR 2.0 is designed to be a one-stop destination for societies seeking transparency, expertise, and trusted partners for their redevelopment journey. The event will take place from 11:30 AM to 7:30 PM on April 12, 2025.

ABOUT CREDAI-MCHI

CREDAI-MCHI is an apex body comprising members from the Real Estate Industry in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). With an impressive membership of over 1800+ leading developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI has extended its reach throughout the region, establishing units in various locations such as Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Virar, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Palghar-Boisar, Bhiwandi, Uran-Dronagiri, Shahapur-Murbad, and most recently in Alibag, Karjat-Khalapur-Khopoli, and Pen. Being the only Government-recognized body for private sector developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI is dedicated to promoting the industry's organization and progress.

As a part of CREDAI National, an apex body of 13000 developers across the nation, CREDAI-MCHI has emerged as a preferred platform for regional discussions on housing and habitat by establishing close and strong ties with the government. It is committed to breaking barriers to create a strong, organized, and progressive real estate sector in the MMR.The vision of CREDAI-MCHI is to empower the Real Estate fraternity of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as it preserves, protects, and advances the right to housing for all. To continue being a trusted ally, guiding their members, supporting the Government on policy advocacy, and assisting those they serve through the ever-evolving real estate fraternity.

Website: https://mchi.net/

For further media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | 9820184099

sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

