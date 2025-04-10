Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu festival that commemorates the birth of Lord Hanuman, the devoted disciple of Lord Rama and a central figure in the epic Ramayana. Celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, the day falls on the full moon (Purnima) of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar. Hanuman Jayanti 2025 will be observed on Saturday, April 12. Lord Hanuman is revered for his unmatched strength, unwavering devotion, humility, and courage. Devotees worship him as a symbol of protection, energy, and perseverance. To celebrate Lord Hanuman's birth anniversary, it is a perfect time to visit the famous temples across India dedicated to Bajrangbali. Hanuman Chalisa With Lyrics and Video To Ward off Evil Spirits.

On Hanuman Jayanti, temples are adorned with flowers, and special prayers, aartis, and recitations of the Hanuman Chalisa are performed. Many devotees observe fasts and visit Hanuman temples to seek his blessings for strength and protection. In some regions, processions and spiritual discourses are held to celebrate his divine deeds. The festival is not only a religious observance but also a reminder to embody Hanuman’s values of loyalty, service, and fearlessness in everyday life. As you celebrate Hanuman Jayanti 2025, here are five famous temples in India where Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated with great devotion.

1. Hanuman Garhi, Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh)

Located in the birthplace of Lord Rama, this temple is one of the most revered Hanuman shrines. Devotees throng here in large numbers during Hanuman Jayanti.

2. Mahavir Mandir, Patna (Bihar)

One of the holiest temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman in eastern India, Mahavir Mandir sees huge crowds and special rituals on Hanuman Jayanti.

3. Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple, Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh)

Founded by the saint Tulsidas, this temple is famous for its spiritual atmosphere. Devotees offer prayers and participate in mass chanting during the festival.

4. Salasar Balaji Temple, Salasar (Rajasthan)

This temple is a major pilgrimage site for Hanuman devotees, especially during Hanuman Jayanti, when fairs and grand ceremonies are held.

5. Jakhoo Temple, Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)

Situated on Jakhoo Hill, this temple is known for its massive Hanuman statue and panoramic views. It becomes a major spiritual hub during the celebration of Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti is a powerful celebration of devotion, strength, and selfless service. Marked by prayers, hymns, and spiritual gatherings at iconic temples across India, the festival reminds devotees of Lord Hanuman’s unwavering faith and courage. It inspires people to cultivate resilience, humility, and dedication in their own lives.

