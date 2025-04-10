RCB vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In the match number 24 of the Indian Premier League 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faces Delhi Capitals (DC). The RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match takes place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 10. The RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in RCB vs DC IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. RCB vs DC Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Match 23.

Both RCB and DC are currently on top four of IPL 2025 points table with second-placed Delhi Capitals unbeaten in three out of three matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, are on third spot with three wins from four outings. Meanwhile, we have drafted the RCB vs DC Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025. RCB vs DC IPL 2025, Bengaluru Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul (DC), Phil Salt (RCB) and Jitesh Sharma (RCB).

Batters: Virat Kohli (RCB), Rajat Patidar (RCB) and Tristan Stubbs (DC).

All-Rounders: Krunal Pandya (RCB) and Liam Livingstone (RCB).

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc (DC), Josh Hazlewood (RCB) and Kuldeep Yadav (DC).

RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul (vc).

RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

KL Rahul (DC), Phil Salt (RCB), Jitesh Sharma (RCB), Virat Kohli (RCB), Rajat Patidar (RCB), Tristan Stubbs (DC), Krunal Pandya (RCB), Liam Livingstone (RCB), Mitchell Starc (DC), Josh Hazlewood (RCB) and Kuldeep Yadav (DC).

