VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: CREDAI-MCHI, the apex body of real estate developers in the Mumbai MMR (MMR), under the leadership of its President, Sukhraj Nahar, hosted a special felicitation ceremony to honour the ascension of Hon'ble Mayor of Mumbai, Smt. Ritu Tawde, and Advocate General for state of Maharashtra, Senior Advocate Dr. Milind Sathe to their respective posts.

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Recognising the critical role these offices play in shaping Mumbai's urban and real estate landscape, the event celebrated their leadership and reaffirmed CREDAI-MCHI's commitment to working closely with both offices to support the city's planned and sustainable development.

Held at Nahar Panorama, Walkeshwar, Malabar Hill, the evening brought together senior bureaucrats, legal luminaries, and leading members of the real estate fraternity, creating a platform for constructive dialogue on key issues impacting Mumbai and the MMR.

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Among the eminent dignitaries felicitated were Birendra Saraf, Former Advocate General of Maharashtra; Bhushan Gagrani (IAS), Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC); Jayshree Bhoj (IAS), Secretary, Department of Environment & Climate Change and Nidhi Chaudhary (IAS), Director, National Gallery of Modern Arts (NGMA) Mumbai along with other distinguished contributors to governance and development.

CREDAI-MCHI's leadership was strongly represented by Sukhraj Nahar, President; Bandish Ajmera, President-Elect; Rushi Mehta, Hon. Secretary; along with past presidents Dominic Romell, Boman Irani, Deepak Goradia, Mayur Shah, Nayan Shah, Mofaraj Munot, Rajnikant Ajmera, and Jayesh Shah (Mentor & Senior Member). Also present were Vice Presidents Dhaval Ajmera, Sunny Bijlani, Gurminder Singh Seera and Dr. Adv. Harshul Savla, Joint Secretary, Samyag Shah, Convenor, Youth Wing; and Alka Doshi, Chairperson, Women's Wing, along with members of the Managing Committee and key stakeholders from across the sector.

The event also witnessed the presence of prominent industry leaders, including Anuj Puri, Chairman and Founder of ANAROCK; Architect Hafeez Contractor; and Manju Yagnik, Vice Chairperson, Nahar Group and Senior Vice President, NAREDCO Maharashtra. Also present were prominent advocates including Adv. Dhaval Wasoonji, Adv. Dhaval Mehta, Adv. Parimal Shroff, and Adv. Shailesh Vaidya among others.

The evening served as a meaningful forum for engagement, highlighting the importance of collaboration between government and industry in building a progressive, transparent, and well-regulated urban ecosystem.

Through this initiative, CREDAI-MCHI reiterated its commitment to partnering with policymakers and institutions to drive sustainable growth, strengthen infrastructure, and enhance the overall quality of urban development in Mumbai and the MMR.

ABOUT CREDAI-MCHI

CREDAI-MCHI is the apex body of real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. (MMR). With an impressive membership of over 2200+ leading developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI has extended its reach throughout the region, establishing units in various locations such as Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Virar, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Palghar-Boisar, Bhiwandi, Uran-Dronagiri, Shahapur-Murbad, and most recently in Alibaug, Karjat-Khalapur-Khopoli, and Pen. Being the only Government-recognised body for private sector developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI is dedicated to promoting the industry's organisation and progress. The association is committed to driving policy reform, housing innovation, and sustainable development in partnership with the government and urban stakeholders.

As a part of CREDAI National, an apex body of 13000 developers across the nation, CREDAI-MCHI has emerged as a preferred platform for regional discussions on housing and habitat by establishing close and strong ties with the government. It is committed to breaking barriers to create a strong, organised, and progressive real estate sector in the MMR. The vision of CREDAI-MCHI is to empower the Real Estate fraternity of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as it preserves, protects, and advances the right to housing for all. To continue being a trusted ally, guiding their members, supporting the Government on policy advocacy, and assisting those they serve through the ever-evolving real estate fraternity.

Website:https://mchi.net/

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