Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 28: Crizpo, one of South India's fastest-growing modern chips brands, has announced the launch of its all-new Sweet Potato Chips, introduced with a striking Kalamkaval Special Edition pack designed in association with MammoottyKampany. This marks the brand's second collaboration with the production house after last year's successful partnership for Megastar Mammootty's Turbo.

Earlier this month, Crizpo also partnered with Wayfarer Films for Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha, further strengthening the brand's presence in movie-led marketing. With Kaantha and now Kalamkaval, Crizpo continues to build a strong connection between cinema and contemporary snacking culture.

With the launch of Sweet Potato Chips, Crizpo expands its flavour-driven chips portfolio, bringing a fresh twist to the regional snacking category. The Kalamkaval limited-edition packs celebrate the highly anticipated Mammootty film and blend cinema excitement with bold, modern flavours.

In 2024, Crizpo became the first Indian snack brand to introduce this kind of movie-led marketing, launching its special-edition Turbo packs in association with MammoottyKampany. The collaboration stood out as a unique and refreshing approach to FMCG promotion in the region.

The newly launched Sweet Potato Chips come in three exciting flavours -- Masala Mood, Sweet Cheese, and Lemon Chilli. The Kalamkaval Special Edition features a vibrant, cinematic-themed design inspired by the film's visual identity, and will be available for a limited time across the Crizpo website, on QuickCommerce platforms, select theatres, and premium outlets.

This latest collaboration reinforces Crizpo's mission to combine pop culture, creativity, and innovative snacking -- continuing its journey of delivering memorable consumer experiences rooted in Kerala's vibrant food and film culture.

