Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, a leading name in the Indian consumer durables market, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Fresh-Mix Ultra Juicer. Designed to deliver the ultimate juicing experience, this high-performance juicer is perfect for everyday juice preparation, effortlessly handling a variety of fruits and vegetables. With growing awareness about nutrition and well-being, consumers today are actively seeking smarter, time-saving solutions to incorporate fresh, nutrient-rich juices into their daily routines. Whether it's a quick morning boost or a post-workout refreshment, they want appliances that offer efficiency without compromising on quality.

The Fresh-Mix Ultra Juicer is designed to deliver a superior juicing experience, ensuring maximum extraction from a wide variety of fruits and vegetables with ease. Its unique upside-down sieve design enables maximum juice extraction, while the 72 mm wide feed allows for easy usage and hassle-free cleaning. The special juicing mode is tailored for both fruits and vegetables and helps in ensuring maximum efficiency every time. Additionally, the juice collector jar and multiple pushers enhance convenience, making the juicing process smooth and effortless. Crafted with food-grade materials, the Fresh-Mix Ultra Juicer prioritizes healthy and hygienic juicing, offering a reliable solution for maintaining a wholesome lifestyle.

The product boasts several advanced features designed to enhance your juicing experience:

* 500-Watt Powertron Motor: The appliance features a robust 500-watt Powertron motor, delivering efficient juicing performance for a variety of fruits and vegetables with ease.

* Dual Juicing Modes: The appliance offers two juicing modes, giving the flexibility to extract juice, speed 1 or fruits and speed 2 for vegetables, ensuring maximum juice extraction.

* Multiple Chutes and Accessories: It comes with various chutes. A wider chute of 72mm with pusher for fruits and a narrow chute with pusher for vegetables enhancing the juicing experience.

* Large Pulp Collector: The large pulp collector provides uninterrupted juicing, making the juicing process smooth and effortless.

* 2-Year Warranty on Product and Motor: This product comes with a comprehensive 2-year warranty covering both the product and its motor. It underscores the brand's confidence in the product's durability while offering users peace of mind and reliable service.

Speaking about the company's newly launched product, Ketan Chaudhari, PL Head, Small Domestic Appliances at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said, "At Crompton, we are committed to addressing consumer needs and enhancing the user experience with products that blend innovation, convenience and reliability. The launch of the Fresh-Mix Ultra Juicer is a step forward in our kitchen appliance range, offering an efficient and user-friendly juicing experience. As health consciousness grows, the need for specialized juicing appliances is increasing, making this product an ideal addition to support healthier living."

Available at all leading outlets, this product is designed to meet the needs of modern consumers, offering both convenience and quality to customers in established as well as emerging markets. The MRP of Crompton's Fresh-Mix Ultra Juicer is INR Rupees 5,500/-.

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc.; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

