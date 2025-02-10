VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 10: As AI-driven industries expand, energy security is becoming a critical challenge, Crown LNG, a major participant at India Energy Week 2025, is hosting a high-impact panel, "Gas for AI Transition in India - GATI", on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

Also Read | WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing To Improve Sharing Status Updates and Accessibility; Check Details.

The session features Swapan Kataria (Crown LNG), Rachit Mohan (JLL), Akshay Wadhwa (BPCL), Rajesh K Mediratta (Indian Gas Exchange), Kapil Kapoor (Google Cloud India & South Asia), and Rahul Nair (Everyndr).

This session is hosted by Crown LNG at India Energy Week 2025 is a must-attend for those shaping India's AI and energy landscape.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: State Bank of India Releasing Call Letters for SBI Junior Associates Prelims Exam at sbi.co.in Today, Know How To Download SBI Clerk Exam Admit Cards.

These leaders will examine how LNG can meet AI's rising energy demands while ensuring long-term sustainability and security. The session will be moderated by veteran journalist Arun Anand, ensuring a dynamic and engaging conversation.

The discussion will explore LNG's role in powering data centers, policy reforms, investment strategies, and carbon capture innovations. As India pushes for AI self-reliance, the panel will address how gas can bridge the energy gap while complementing renewables.

Crown LNG, as a Gold Sponsor for the India Energy Week 2025 is also inviting industry leaders, policymakers, and the media to attend this exclusive discussion

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)