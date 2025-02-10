New Delhi, February 10: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, is reportedly testing a new feature to improve the accessibility of sharing status updates. The WhatsApp feature is said to be currently in the testing phase to enhance how users interact with status creation tools. It focuses on making it easier for users to provide a smooth user experience and improve the accessibility of its features.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to improve accessibility to status creation tools, which is available to some beta testers. Beta testers are already experiencing these changes, and it is expected that the feature will reach a broader audience in the coming weeks. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing a Feature To Allow Guests in Chat Events.

The feature has been introduced to make it easier for users to share status updates and enhance accessibility. When a user will tap the floating action button in the updates tab, you will notice two extra shortcuts available in the gallery sheet. The change aims to streamline the sharing process and make it more user-friendly.

These shortcuts are said to to enable users to quickly create text-based updates or share voice messages for their status updates. WhatsApp has introduced the new feature through the Google Play Beta Programme with the Android version 2.25.3.22. Reports indicate that WhatsApp has introduced a specific shortcut for recording voice messages directly in the status update creation screen. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform May Soon Allow Users To Create New Communities From Chats Tab on Android.

Earlier, the ability to record voice status updates was merged with the option for creating text-based updates. WhatsApp is improving user experience by making voice status updates more visible and accessible. Users can easily find and use the feature without the need to switch to the tab for text updates. Additionally, WhatsApp is said to be testing a new feature that will enable guests to participate in chat events. The feature is currently being rolled out to a select group of beta testers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2025 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).