New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CT University has always been a pioneer in creating better career opportunities for its students, it has now partnered with Intercell, the World's 1st AI & SaaS based platform for virtual mentoring.

Students at CT University will now have access to industry experts i.e, mentors from 250+ career specializations, who have had vast experience working with over 5000+ brands. From Finance to Design to Engineering and much more, students can speak to mentors across diverse functions and take career guidance. Students will be able to book one-to-one live sessions with their choice of mentors, these mentoring sessions will prepare them for careers in the corporate sector. CTU is a multidisciplinary, student-centric, research-focused university in Punjab, India; offering a full range of academic programs at the undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels. -CT University will integrate online professional mentoring with their student curriculum -The association starts from May 11, 2022 and will be available for all students enrolled in the university Dr Harsh Sadawarti, Vice-Chancellor, CT University said, "CT University has always been a trailblazer in providing holistic development for students along with academic education. In today's technologically driven world, our students need to understand the application of knowledge in the corporate world and what it takes to succeed in a competitive work environment. Partnering with Intercell will give them live access to industry professionals who can guide them in their future career growth." Sonu Sood, Co-founder, of Intercell, said, "We are honoured to partner with a CT University. It has a track record of providing excellence in education and equipping its students with all the skills needed for a great career. Students can forge ahead in their careers when they not only receive a holistic education from universities like CT University but also get opportunities to learn from industry experts who are available on our platform."

Also Read | IPL 2022: Umran Malik Is Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bonus Weapon, Says Kane Williamson.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)