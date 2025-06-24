NewsVoir

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 24: Setting a new benchmark in the field of higher education, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh has launched over 60 Advanced Credit Program courses. With this initiative, CU-UP has become the first university in the state to roll out such programs. The 'Advanced Credit Program' is a unique initiative through which students can acquire globally recognized certifications and industry-ready skills even before commencing their formal degree programs. Notably, in line with the objectives of the New Education Policy, CU-UP is offering all these courses entirely free of cost to ensure the holistic development of students in Uttar Pradesh.

The credit points earned through the ACP are stored in your credit bank and can be used at any time. For instance, when a student moves from one course to another or switches streams, the Advanced Credit Program proves to be extremely beneficial. Under this digital system, students can transfer previously earned credits in specific subjects or courses to a different program or institution. The greatest advantage of this system is that students do not have to study the same subject again, saving both time and effort in their academic journey.

Moreover, if a student has to drop out of a course midway due to any reason, they can rejoin the same or another program later and still utilize the credits they had already earned. This feature simplifies the multiple entry and exit options. Additionally, if a student wishes to pursue interdisciplinary learning--for example, studying science at the undergraduate level and switching to data science or management at the postgraduate level--the previously earned credits may still be valid for them.

Chandigarh University's Advanced Credit Program offers a total of 60 industry-powered courses. The Engineering cluster includes the 23 courses, covering topics like Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Robotics, and Cloud Computing. The Management cluster offers 15 courses, including Airline Operations, Business Analytics, and Personal Branding. The Liberal Arts cluster features 6 creative and skill-oriented courses, such as Architectural Design, Journalism, and Visual Storytelling. For students of all disciplines, the Common to All cluster includes 8 foundational courses like Communication Skills, Financial Literacy, and Entrepreneurship. The Engineering and Management category contains 5 interdisciplinary courses, while Engineering, Management, and Science includes 1 integrated course. Additionally, the Sciences cluster offers 2 focused programs, including Bioinformatics and Environmental Sustainability. Each of these clusters is designed in alignment with the demands of the global industry.

One of the standout features of these programs is that students can pursue them online from the comfort of their homes. Furthermore, students enrolling in CU-UP's programs will also receive certifications from leading industry partners. Global companies like SAS, Intel Digital Readiness, Altium, Zerodha Varsity, LifeSenz, and The Australia Today are part of this initiative, enhancing the value and credibility of these programs.

The primary goal of the online Advanced Credit Program is to enable students to begin preparing for their careers early anytime anywhere, so that by the time they join the university, they are not just academically ready, but also equipped for professional success. The program features high-demand courses that typically cost thousands to lakhs of rupees, but CU-UP is offering them to students without any fee. These include high-quality certifications in Digital Marketing, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, Financial Literacy, Personal Branding, and Entrepreneurship, etc.

Aligned with the New Education Policy, ACP is designed to help students bridge the gap between their passion and profession. All courses included under the program are curated in alignment with current industry needs, ensuring that students don't remain confined to theoretical learning but gain real-world, job-ready skills. These certifications are not only recognized in India but also internationally, giving students a competitive edge and boosting their confidence in the global job market.

This program has been structured to be inclusive, allowing students from any academic or technical background to participate. With an online learning format, students can study at their own pace and explore subjects of their interest in depth.

The vision of Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, extends beyond traditional education - the aim is to create an environment where every student can discover their true potential, sharpen their skills, and progress toward a successful future. ACP is a reflection of this vision - a platform that not only helps students graduate, but also transforms them into globally competitive professionals.

Admissions to the ACP are now open. Interested students can register on the official website of Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, and seize this valuable opportunity.

On this occasion, Dr. Thipendra P Singh, Pro Vice Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh said, "It's a proud moment that Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh has become the first university in the state to launch Advanced Credit Programs, with over sixty courses to offer. At Chandigarh University, we are deeply committed to empowering students with learning opportunities even before they officially join our campuses. This forward-thinking approach is one of the key reasons we are ranked among the top universities in India and highly regarded across Asia.

We are proud to introduce the Advanced Credit Program -- an initiative that allows you to earn academic credits before stepping into a formal classroom setting. No matter which program, discipline, or campus you choose, ACP enables you to learn at your own pace and convenience.

The program offers a wide array of courses across diverse domains, designed to sharpen your industry-relevant skills and give your career a head start. These are industry-aligned programs, co-designed and delivered in collaboration with leading experts to ensure real-world readiness. Through Chandigarh University's Advanced Credit Programs, students can earn credits early, and stay ahead from day one of their academic journey."

"It fills me with immense pride and honor that Chandigarh University is now ranked among the top 2% of universities worldwide, as per the QS rankings -- out of over 28,500 institutions. This legacy of excellence will continue at the Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh campus, where students will enjoy the same world-class facilities", he added.

On this occasion, Dr. Ajay Yadav, Registrar, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, stated that, "The objective of the Advanced Credit Program (ACP) is not just to teach students futuristic industry skills, but also to fully prepare them for career. Designed keeping in mind the New Education Policy, this program offers students the opportunity to learn skills from various domains alongside their academic studies, enabling them to give a new direction to their careers. With this vision, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh has made available over 60 ACP courses to students even before the start of their academic programs, allowing them to gain globally recognized certificates and skills completely free of cost."

Dr. Ajay Kumar Singh, ACP Co-ordinator, and Head of Engineering, CU UP said, "As ACP co-ordinator, I am excited to share how ACP is transforming the way students prepare for university life. ACP is designed to bridge the gap between school learning and higher education by offering industry relevant modules in coding , AI, design, communication skills and many more -even before students formally begins their degree. But what makes ACP truly special is our Passion Tracks -- where students explore interests beyond academics. From singing, dancing, cricket, and photography to yoga and wellness, we give equal space to creativity, talent, and personal growth. At Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh, ACP isn't just about early learning -- it's about early discovery, self-expression, and unlocking your full potential. Join ACP to begin your university journey empowered and inspired."

"The Advanced Credit Program (ACP) offered by the Faculty of Humanities and Liberal Arts, Chandigarh University, Unnao campus, is a learning bridge for the smooth transition of our students entering into the University learning space from Schools. It can be seen as a multivitamin with multiple advantages, empowering our students with insights into industry skills, global opportunities, while also giving them a glimpse of their academic learning journey at CU. Get enrolled in the ACP to enjoy and navigate your University-readiness life", said Dr. Om Prakash Dwivedi, Director, Faculty of Liberal Arts and Behavioural Sciences, CU UP.

Dr. Rajesh Sinha, Dean, Sciences, CU UP said, "The Advance Credit Program (ACP) offered by the Faculty of Sciences at Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh offer an exciting opportunity for the aspiring scientists to accelerate their academic and career pathways. The program features a thoughtfully curated mix of future-focused interdisciplinary courses with having core fundamentals such as Basics of Mathematics and Statistics, JEE PowerPrep of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, as well as cutting-edge courses of Applied and Health Sciences like Bioinformatics Essentials, Cancer Biology, Cyber Law, Education for All: Disability, Diversity and Inclusion etc. For students who are keen and interested in Data Science, there are courses of Machine Learning, Applied Analytics, Data Visualization Tool, Robotics etc. ACP is designed to cater students, the depth and variety of learning. These courses designed to cater students, the depth and variety of learning and build a solid foundation and strong career path. With the flexible format, these certifications empower students to pursue their interest and stay aligned with current industry trends, and earn early academic credits for a successful career in science and beyond."

Dr. Abhishek Singh, Head of School of Legal Studies, CU UP said, "In the current digital era, it is imperative that all students learn the fundamentals of cyber laws. It aids in safeguarding private information, comprehending one's rights and obligations online, and preventing online crimes such as identity theft, hacking, and cyberbullying. Students study the legal ramifications of social media, digital privacy, and e-commerce in light of the rise in digital transactions. Understanding cyber law enables students to use the internet in a way that is safe, moral, and compliant with the law--a skill that is essential for both personal and professional life. Understanding cyber laws guarantees responsible digital citizenship, regardless of your profession--law, IT, business, etc. It's essential, not just helpful."

Dr. Alok Kumar, Head, Business and Management, CU UP said, "The Advanced Credit Programme is the first step towards developing oneself as a budding professional in the domain area of your choice. It delivers value in a variety of forms, clear interface with your faculty members; funneling and channeling for focussed learning in domain area apart from earning credits that flows directly to your academic credentials in addition to making you possess a leader advantage even when formal courses are yet to begin. So it is indispensable and holds greater relevance in the era of knowledge economy. For the programmes and courses of Business domain, you shall gain a clear cut edge on the different developments that have got embedded in the business functioning of the modern age, you shall develop a deeper insight into understanding of contemporary business affairs, in the digital economy framework. Overall, you are ready to become a winner in all your professional endeavours."

Envisioned to foster a culture of sustainability and empower future global leaders, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, immerses 21st-century learners in a personalised and experiential learning experience, integrating an AI-powered academic model and a multidimensional, futuristic perspective on education. Our Uttar Pradesh campus carries forward the venerable legacy of more than a decade of Chandigarh University, Punjab, which has established itself as India's No. 1 Private University and a torchbearer of groundbreaking pedagogy and research-driven innovation. The AI-augmented new campus offers a broad spectrum of industry-driven futuristic academic programs encompassing data-driven insights, virtual reality experiences, real-world simulations, corporate mentorship, international perspective, interdisciplinary research, cultivation of entrepreneurial spirit, and professional competencies. www.culko.in.

