Did YouTuber Mikayla Raines Die by Suicide Amid Online Harassment? Here’s What Is Known So Far About Save A Fox Founder’s Untimely Death

YouTube star and founder of animal rescue organisation ‘Save A Fox,’ Mikayla Raines’ sudden death has sent shockwaves online. While her loyal followers and animal lovers were coming to terms with her untimely demise, updates about her alleged suicide went viral. For the unversed, Mikayla was a 31-year-old wildlife rescuer from Minnesota in the US who founded the fox sanctuary to rescue many animals. She also ran a popular YouTube channel with the same name as her organisation, which at the time of writing had over 2 million subscribers. Her death following alleged suicide amid online harassment has sparked debates on social media. In this article, we bring you what is known so far about her sudden demise. Luca Salvadori Dies in Fatal Crash: Italian YouTuber and Rider Passes Away After Motorcycle Crash During International Road Racing Championship in Germany.

Did YouTuber Mikayla Raines Die by Suicide Amid Online Harassment?

Yes, Mikayla Raines died by suicide. In an Instagram video posted on the official page of Save A Fox, her husband Ethan confirmed that Mikayla took her life. He further stated that online bullying and their close allies, as well as others in the animal rescue community who had been ‘throwing dirt’ on her name, eventually forced her to take her own life. The mom-of-one started the nonprofit organisation to save and rehabilitate foxes and other exotic animals. YouTuber 1StockF30 aka Andre Beadle Dies After His BMW X5 Car Crashes Into Acura During Street Race in New York's Queens.

Mikayla Raines With Her Husband Ethan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikayla Raines (@saveafox_rescue)

Mikayla Raines Dies by Suicide, Confirms Her Husband Ethan

At the seven-minute mark of the long video, Ethan shared details, saying, “Now, I want to talk about how words whether spoken in person or written online can affect someone. For a few years, a group of people had been throwing dirt on Mikayla's name and the rescue. Most of these are people she knew, and some of them are other animal sanctuaries. They consistently spread ridiculous claims and rumors, and being a sensitive human that she was, Mikayla took it all to heart, and it hurt her.”

“She felt as if the entire world had turned against her. She had always battled with borderline personality disorder, causing emotional instability, as well as impulsive behaviors. But this time, it went too far. She couldn't bear what she was feeling any longer, and she ended her life,” he added.

Ethan Confirms Mikayla Raines' Death

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikayla Raines (@saveafox_rescue)

Social Media Users Share Condolences

We lost a true hero, a beacon of hope, an inspiration, and a beloved person. She helped save thousands of animals, especially foxes. What happened to her was cruel and truly heartbreaking, and she will be missed Rest in peace Mikayla Raines#saveafox pic.twitter.com/KPoiw97zDt — KamiKitsune VA (@Prussian_Kami) June 23, 2025

Rest in Peace, Mikayla

I am beyond heartbroken. Mikayla, I am so sorry I couldn’t do everything I aspired to do for you and your mission. You never once made me feel weird or judged for who I was. We both were trying our best and doing what we believed would make the world better. I will miss you. pic.twitter.com/gJvi3OlbMp — Daltyn (@DaltynWolf) June 24, 2025

At the end of the viral video, Ethan stated that he plans to continue to push to the rescue efforts started by Mikayla and save as many animals as possible to honour her legacy. Mikayla’s journey with animals began when she was only 15 as a volunteer with a wildlife rehabilitator. Her online presence soared alongside Save A Fox, which, over the years, grew into the largest fox rescue operation in the US. Unfortunately, her contribution to wildlife rescue has come to an abrupt end, but Mikayla’s husband Ethan has vowed to continue her legacy and the rescue’s mission.

Fact check

