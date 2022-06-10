CUET 2022 Exam Update : How to prepare for CUET & How iQuanta CUET Course can help you with Domain & Aptitude Preparation

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI/ATK): CUET Exam is just around the corner, and since it is the first time that your Board exams will not be considered to get into your Dream College rather than that it's based on your performance in CUET Exam, many aspirants are still confused regarding the right preparation strategy.

To fill this 'knowledge gap' of preparing from the quality and relevant content, iQuanta has compiled a list of resources that the aspirants can refer to for their preparation.

Understanding CUET Paper Pattern

The CUET exam has three sections. Section 1 comprises of the Languages, Section II consists of your desired Domain subject, and, finally, Section III relates to the Aptitude section.

The paper pattern is as follows:

Section I A (Languages)

- There are 13 different languages

- 40 Questions to be attempted out of 50 questions in each language

- Language to be tested through Reading Comprehension (based on different types of passages Factual, Literary, and Narrative, [Literary Aptitude and Vocabulary]

- 45 minutes for each language

Section I B (Languages)

- There are 20 languages apart from Section I A

- Remaining details same as Section 1A

Section II - Domain

- There are 27 Domains specific subjects being offered under this Section. A candidate may choose a maximum of six (06) Domains as desired by the applicable University/ Universities.

- 40 Questions to be attempted out of 50

- MCQs based on NCERT Class XII syllabus only

- 45 Minutes for each Domain Specific Subjects.

Section III - General Test

- For any such undergraduate programme/ programmes being offered by Universities where a General Test is being used for admission.

- 60 Questions to be attempted out of 75

- MCQ Based Questions on General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning (Simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic/algebra geometry/mensuration/s tat taught till Grade 8), Logical and Analytical Reasoning

60 Minutes

Additional Details:

Each Question Carries 5 Marks.

Marks dedicated for each wrong answer is 1 mark.

Note:

In this arrangement, a candidate can take up to nine tests:

Two languages from Sections IA and IB, as well as six Domain Subjects from Section II and the General Test from Section III, must all be taken at the same time.

OR

There are a total of 03 (three) languages from Sections IA and IB, 05 (five) Domain Subjects from Section II, and 03 (three) General Tests from Section I.

iQuanta, which is No1. Aptitude Trainer in India & has already proven it's record by sending thousands into IIMs.

Now iQuanta has Launched CUET Brahmastra Course including Language, Domain : (Science | Commerce | Arts/Humanities) & General Aptitude Videos, Live Classes, MCQ Videos, Mocks & Quizzes.

CUET iQuanta Course Features:

100+ Hours of Live Interactive Lectures

500 + Hours of Recorded Domain Videos : Science | Commerce | Arts

100+ Hours of Recorded Video lectures for Language & General Aptitude : Numerical Ability, English, LRDI, GA

E - Book Notes of each Unit

Topic Wise Assignment of each Unit

Test Series: Full Mocks, Section Mocks & Topic Wise Tests

24*7 Doubt Solving

You can opt for iQuanta CUET Course here : (www.iQuanta.in/after12)

Important Dates

Preparation Strategy for CUET Exam:

Sections in the syllabus:

- Languages

- Domain Subjects

- General Aptitude

These are the overall topics that you need to cover for the exam. Now, make sure that you follow following basic principles to comprehensively cover the syllabus:

Brief Strategy:

- Watch iQuanta Conceptual Videos for Basic understanding

- Watching iQuanta MCQ videos to know how to eliminate

- Read Notes by iQuanta

- Take assignments

- Take Mocks

Detailed Strategy:

To begin with, make sure that you understand the syllabus well. There are three sections in the exam: Language, Domain, and Aptitude. The Aptitude section is optional for many courses. For example, you need not give the Aptitude test to get admission into Economics at DU.

However, there is no uniformity. Other colleges like Ambedkar require you to give Aptitude to get into Economics course. Therefore, you must prepare Aptitude regardless of the course you are applying to. The only exception to this is mainly humanities courses that almost uniformly do not require aptitude test.

However, since the seats are limited, it is always advised to keep your choices open and go for a variety of courses instead of depending on one course/domain.

Next comes resources, iQuanta advises you to first prepare your NCERTs well. They form the basis of your preparation. However, we understand that subjects and domains can become difficult to understand and such MCQ type paper is not very much well versed by 12th class students.

For that, the students can refer to iQuanta's easy-to-understand Concept & MCQ videos on domain and aptitude subjects in their iQuanta CUET Course.

To summarise, NCERTs + iQuanta's CUET are sufficient. You need not study anything else.

Finally, time management is extremely important. The students will be required to solve a lot of questions in a limited amount of time. In such an exam, it is crucial that the students maintain their speed and accuracy while giving the exam. How should I do it? you might ask.

iQuanta suggests that practising as many mocks as possible in an exam setting is sufficient to give the required speed and accuracy you need for the exam. Make sure that you complete and revise your syllabus on time to enable you to have enough time to give mocks.

These were the important points that a student must focus on while preparing for the exam. iQuanta has always believed in providing students with the right direction and quality resources to enable them to empower their careers.

On a side note, as iQuanta is truly revolutionising CUET preparation with its unique course features, we implore you to check a few reasons below:

Firstly, is affordability. iQuanta's as an educational institute always focused on providing quality and accessible exam preparatory resources to all. This is why all the courses at iQuanta are extremely affordable without compromising on the quality.

Second, teaching methodology. The teachers at iQuanta are fully dedicated to their students' success. The teachers will always aim to move forward with the course only after being sufficiently assured that their students have understood the concept well. Moreover, they will instantly resolve the doubts in the class without making their students wait after the class.

Third, 24*7 doubts solving. Students might have doubts not just during the class, but also outside of it when doing self-study. So such out-of-the-class doubts are addressed anytime, 24*7 through iQuanta's dedicated doubts-solving team.

Fourth, peer to peer learning. All of iQuanta's CUET students are a part of an organic community that could learn from each other's mistakes and successes. This is why all the students of iQuanta become part of such a community through their secret Facebook group, wherein they can ask doubts, share and read strategies, interact, and much more!

These are just a few of the many features that iQuanta provides to its students. With these unique 'brahmaastra' features in its arsenal, iQuanta delivers quality and affordable education to its students.

CUET is here, but are you prepared? Click here to >Get in touch with iQuanta for a free counselling session by registering here.

To conclude, make sure to focus on three things in your preparation: NCERTs + Quality resource/coaching materials + Relevant Mock tests. This three-pronged strategy will enable you to get to your dream college easily!

