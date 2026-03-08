Perth [Australia], March 8 (ANI): Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur rued not being able to continue their form from the T20I series win against Australia to the one-off Test as Australia defeated them by 10 wickets in the pink-ball Test match held at Perth's WACA Ground, on Sunday.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Harmanpreet Kaur said the team started well in the T20Is, which they won 2-1, but couldn't maintain the momentum in the Test, though she described the series as a valuable and enjoyable experience. She highlighted the confidence gained from multi-format tournaments and also acknowledged the challenge of pink-ball cricket.

"We started really well, playing really good cricket in T20Is and unfortunately, after that, we weren't able to continue, but I think it was a good series overall. Really happy playing in Australia all the time and I think it was a great fight. (On how much they enjoyed playing in this multi-format series?) It was great fun and hopefully in future also we'll keep getting these kinds of tournaments because this gives you a lot of confidence and I think Test cricket is something which we all really want to play and pink-ball was something which was very challenging and hopefully in the future also we will get these kinds of challenges," Harmanpreet said.

Harmanpreet Kaur thanked the Indian and cricket fans for their support, acknowledging the team's disappointing day but expressing hope to make them proud with better performances in the future.

"And thank you to all the Indian fans and the cricket fans who came here to watch us. I know today was not a great day for us, but I'm sure in future we'll make them proud and hopefully, we will play good cricket in the future," she said.

The match saw Australia captain Alyssa Healy win the toss and opt to bowl first on a surface that offered assistance to the bowlers early on. India's first innings struggled to gain momentum against a disciplined Australian attack, ultimately being bundled out for 198. Jemimah Rodrigues provided the main resistance for the visitors with a determined 52, while Annabel Sutherland spearheaded the Australian bowling effort, finishing with impressive figures of 4 for 46.

In reply, Australia built a solid first-innings total of 323. The innings was anchored by a magnificent 129 from Annabel Sutherland. Ellyse Perry also contributed a vital 76, helping the hosts secure a significant lead. For India, Sayali Satghare was the standout bowler, claiming 4 for 50 in a spirited effort to contain the Australian batting order.

Trailing by 125 runs, India needed a substantial second-innings performance to set a competitive target. However, they were unable to overcome the pressure exerted by the Australian bowlers. Despite a defiant 63 from Pratika Rawal, India was dismissed for 149. Lucy Hamilton was the chief destroyer in the second innings, picking up 3 for 32 to ensure the target remained small for the hosts.

Needing only 25 runs to win, Australia's openers chased down the target without the loss of a wicket in just 4.3 overs, with Georgia Voll hitting the winning runs to seal a comprehensive 10-wicket victory.

Annabel Sutherland was named Player of the Match for her brilliant all-round performance. Notably, the match also marked veteran Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy's final international appearance.

The veteran Australian skipper Healy finished her Test career with 502 runs in 11 matches at an average of 29 and a highest score of 99.

Healy has also made more than 3000-plus runs in ODI and T20I both. Her 16-year-long international cricket career ended with a thumping win. (ANI)

