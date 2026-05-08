Business News | Cyble Recognized as a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cyberthreat Intelligence Technologies

PRNewswire

Cupertino (California) [US], May 8: Cyble today announced it has been named a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cyberthreat Intelligence Technologies. As cyber adversaries grow more sophisticated and enterprises demand intelligence that is both comprehensive and immediately actionable, Cyble deliver an AI-native platforms that unifies threat intelligence, digital risk protection, and security operations into a single, decision-centric layer.

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"Security teams are under constant pressure to respond faster with greater accuracy," said Beenu Arora, Co-Founder and CEO, Cyble. "We believe this recognition highlights our focus on delivering intelligence that drives real outcomes--cutting through noise, accelerating response, and enabling confident decision-making at scale."

From Fragmented Threat Data to Unified, Actionable Intelligence

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Cyble is redefining how organizations operationalize threat intelligence through an integrated portfolio of AI-powered solutions. At the core is Cyble Vision, the company's flagship AI-native threat intelligence and digital risk protection platform which continuously monitors the surface, deep, and dark web to detect threats such as exposed credentials, ransomware activity, threat actor campaigns, and exploited vulnerabilities--prioritizing them based on real-world risk.

Built on top of this intelligence layer, Cyble Blaze AI enhances automation and contextual analysis, enabling real-time reasoning across adversary behavior and attack surface exposure. Cyble TIP (Threat Intelligence Platform) allows organizations to centralize, enrich, and operationalize intelligence workflows--helping security teams scale operations and accelerate detection and response.

With extended protection to endpoints, Cyble Titan delivers next-generation endpoint security with real-time visibility and proactive detection. Cyble Saratoga translates cyber risk into business impact, helping leaders prioritize investments and strengthen resilience.

Cyble spans the full attack surface--from ransomware and vulnerabilities to brand, executive, and third-party risks. Its intelligence integrates with SIEM and SOAR for faster triage. Trusted in 50+ countries, Cyble delivers intelligence at the speed of threats.

Download the Gartner report at https://cyble.com/cyble-named-a-challenger-in-the-2026-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-cyberthreat-intelligence-technologies/

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research.

Gartner, 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cyber Threat Intelligence Technologies, Jonathan Nunez, Jaime Anderson, Carlos De Sola Caraballo, May 4, 2026.

About Cyble

Cyble is an AI-native cybersecurity company delivering unified risk intelligence and decision support to enterprises and government organizations worldwide. Its platform combines threat intelligence, digital risk protection, and security operations to provide real-time visibility and actionable insights. By leveraging advanced analytics, contextual intelligence, and automation, Cyble enables organizations to proactively manage risk and strengthen their security posture at scale.

Media Contact: enquiries@cyble.com | +1 678 379 3241

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