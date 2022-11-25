Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Continental Automotive Components (India) Private Limited, a multinational automotive parts manufacturing company, on acquisition of Southgate Tech Park, located at Electronic City, Bangalore.

The 1 million sqft campus is one of the largest and key R&D locations of Continental Auto Components globally and can house around 6,500 employees.

Also Read | ‘Where is He Now?’ Kherson Mother Looks for Son After Russian Retreat – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

The technical centre was inaugurated on November 23, 2022. The deal represents the largest buyout deal of ready commercial assets in 2022.

The Real Estate Practice group of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Continental Automotive Components (India) Private Limited in this transaction. The transaction involved extensive legal, technical and environmental due diligence of the campus asset and advisory on acquisition of this asset.

Also Read | Rishi Sunak-Led UK Government Amends Online Safety Bill, People Sharing Deepfakes To Be Put Behind Bars.

The transaction team was led Abhilash Pillai, Partner; with support from Sharan Kukreja, Partner; Vidyavathi Kowshik, Senior Associate; Lakshmi H.S., Senior Associate; Pavithra Rao, Associate; Mamatha A, Consultant and Manisha K R, Consultant.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)