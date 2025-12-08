New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): The Indian initial public offerings (IPOs) market remained robust for 2025 with the Mainboard IPO raising nearly Rs 1,05,320 crore in FY 2025-26 (upto October 2025), as per the data complied from NSE.

In 2025 so far, over 93 IPOs gained attention from Dalal Street investors with Tata Capital being the biggest so far.

Also Read | 'No Compromise on Safety': Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu Speaks on IndiGo Crisis in Rajya Sabha (Watch Video).

Even as the year is coming to a close, the IPO market is still heated, and set to witness some of the big IPOs.

For this week, India's primary market is set to witness key new initial public offerings (IPOs) across the mainboard and small-medium segment.

Also Read | UAE Influencer Khalid Al Ameri CONFIRMS Relationship With Sunainaa Yella in Birthday Post After Months of Speculations; Know More About the 'Kuberaa' Actress!.

The market will witness the opening of some of the key mainboard IPOs including ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, Wakefit Innovations and Corona Remedies among others.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company IPO will open for bidding on December 12 and close on December 16 with the price band of the IPO to be of Rs 2,061 to Rs 2,165 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 1.

ICICI AMC has announced that the minimum IPO bid size will be 6 shares, with investors allowed to bid in multiples of 6.

Currently, ICICI Bank owns 51% of the asset management company, while the remaining 49% is held by Prudential Corporation Holdings.

Wakefit Innovations IPO opened for subscription on December 8 and close on December 10. The IPO price band has been set at Rs 185 to Rs 195 per share.

Wakefit IPO lot size is 76 equity shares, and additional shares can be purchased in multiples of 76. Wakefit has allocated no less than 75% of the shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), a maximum of 15% for non-institutional investors (NII), and up to 10% reserved for retail investors.

Further, the Corona Remedies IPO opened December 8, and will close on December 10. The IPO allotment date is likely December 11, and the IPO listing date is December 15 with the IPO price band is set at Rs 1,008 to Rs 1,062 per share.

At the upper-end of the price band, the company aims to raise Rs 655.37 crore from the book-building issue, which is entirely an offer for sale of 61.71 lakh equity shares.

The IPO lot size is 14 shares, and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is Rs 14,868.

Some of the other key IPOs from the mainboard listed for the upcoming week are Meesho IPO, Aequs IPO, and Vidya Wires IPO.

Park Medi World IPO and Nephrocare Health Services IPO are also among the mainboard IPOs that will open for bidding.

The SME IPO space will also see substantial activity with the key names in the list including Riddhi Display Equipments IPO, Prodocs Solutions IPO, K. V. Toys India IPO that will open on December 8 and close on December 10.

Some other included Shipwaves Online IPO, Unisem Agritech IPO to open for bidding on December 10 and close on December 12; HRS Aluglaze IPO, Pajson Agro India IPO will open for subscription on December 11 and close on December 15; Ashwini Container Movers IPO will open for bidding on December 12 and close on December 16.

In the year 2024, Dalal street saw 91 IPOs, with Hyundai Motor topping the charts as the largest listing. In 2023, there were 57 IPOs, driven by the major issue of Mankind Pharma, while 2022 recorded 40 IPOs, dominated by the landmark public debut of LIC.

The surge in listings began in 2021, when the market delivered 63 IPOs, led by Paytm. Before that, activity was relatively quieter: 2020 saw 15 IPOs with SBI Cards as the biggest issue, 2019 witnessed 16 IPOs with Sterling & Wilson Solar at the top, and 2018 featured 24 IPOs, headlined by Bandhan Bank.

In its recent Bulletin SEBI highlighted the Sectoral Trends for the Mainboard IPO saying the Financial Services alone accounted for 36% of the total amount raised through mainboard IPOs in FY26 (till October 2025), while Consumer Durables, Consumer Services and Capital Goods collectively raised Rs 71,050 crore, accounting for 67% of the total amount raised by mainboard IPOs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)