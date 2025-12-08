After months of subtle hints, looks like popular UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri and actress Sunainaa Yella have finally made their relationship public. The months of speculation surrounding their relationship came to an end with a mirror selfie, which featured in Khalid's recent birthday post on Instagram, confirming their status as a couple. YouTuber Khalid Al Ameri Engaged to Actress Sunaina? Couple Likely To Get Married This Year- More Details Inside.

Khalid Al Ameri and Sunainaa Yella Make Their Relationship Official?

Khalid Al Ameri, most popular for his comedic content and cultural commentary, took to his Instagram handle on Friday (December 5) to share a carousel of photos from his birthday celebrations. In one of the photos, he is seen in an all black ensemble holding a bouquet. Another photo showed Khalid holding a woman's hand, and a subsequent photo revealed the mystery person as Tamil and Telugu actress Sunainaa Yella.

The caption of the post read, "A beautiful night to remember. الحمدلله" (Thank you - in Arabic). Although the slide showing Khalid and Sunainaa holding hands was slightly blurred, quickly noticed that the actress was actually tagged in the post.

Khalid Al Ameri and Sunainaa Yella Go Public With Their Romance?

Who is Sunainaa Yella?

Born in Nagpur, Sunainaa later moved to Hyderabad. She has established herself in the South Indian film industry. She primarily works in the Tamil and Telugu industries and has appeared in a number of films across Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood. Some of her film credits include Kuberaa, Kadhalil Vizhunthen, Sillu Karuppatti, Kumar vs Kumari, Neerapavai and Samar. Talking about her social media, she is quite active on Instagram and has over 1.2 million followers on the photo-sharing platform. ‘Kuberaa’ Review: Critics Mighty Impressed With Dhanush’s Powerful Performance, Praise Sekhar Kammula’s Film for ‘Combining Human Emotion With Social Realism’.

Sunainaa Yella’s Instagram Post

Khalid Al Ameri-Sunaina Yella’s Relationship Rumours

Khalid and Sunainaa's relationship rumours first began doing rounds on the internet in July 2024 after the YouTuber posted a photo of holding someone's hand, where both wore ring,s sparking engagement gossip. Their recent posts from Dubai further fueled relationship buzz online. Khalid was previously married to Salama Mohamed. The two tied the knot in 2007 and were together for 17 years before parting ways in 2024. They have two sons together.

