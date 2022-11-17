New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSRBOX and Dalmia Bharat Foundation co-hosted the 8th CSR Impact Awards at the prestigious India CSR Summit 2022, South Asia's largest CSR forum at Hotel Pullman that brought 2200+ corporate, CSR foundations, government agencies, non-profits, social enterprises, collaborate, and scale-up activities in the development and impact sectors. The CSR Impact Awards - a CSRBOX initiative supported by Dalmia Bharat Foundation encourages companies, CSR Foundations, and CSR implementing agencies to deliver high impact through CSR projects and adopt a multi-stakeholder approach, leading to excellence in project outcomes. After receiving an overwhelming response in the form of 220 awards nominations across 16 categories, 31 awards were conferred upon the recipients. Dr. Bhagwat Karad, State Minister of Finance, Government of India graced the award ceremony with his presence. The other dignitaries present at the award ceremony included Bhubaneswar Kalita- Vice Chairman-Rajya Sabha, The Parliament of India; Chairman, Committee on Health and Family Welfare; Former Minister for Industry & Commerce, Government of Assam, Mr. Pankaj Rastogi, CEO, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited, Trustee, Dalmia Bharat Foundation, Ms. Veena Reddy, Mission Director, USAID India, Major General Amit Loomba, Additional Director General, Ceremonials and Welfare, Army Headquarters; CSR Committee Member, India Army, and Ms. Debashree Mukherjee (IAS), Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India. "I am glad to be here at the 9th edition of the India CSR Summit. Happy to see various stakeholders in development sector, like CSR providers, nonprofits, public and private institutions and all the participants who have come from far," said Bhubaneswar Kalita. "CSR is a new concept. It should not be limited only to 2%. It can go up to 3% and 4 % depending on the capacity of the company," he added. Speaking at the Inaugural session Dr. Bhagwat Karad, State Minister of Finance, Government of India states, 'One of the many dreams of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of our nation, was to develop a trusteeship. It is necessary to work for the nation and with the combined efforts of all of us, working through CSR as a medium is a huge step forward '. Highlighting the award winners at the 8th CSR Impact Awards, Adani Wilmar Limited (Adani Foundation) won the esteemed CSR Project of the Year in the large category for its project 'Fortune SuPoshan' while Birlasoft Limited was honoured with the award for 'CSR Project of the Year in the small category' and Bharti Foundation along with HT Parekh Foundation won the 'CSR Foundation of the Year' title. Maruti Suzuki India Limited won the laurels for being the 'Company with Best CSR Impacts' and Odisha Mining Corporation Limited won the 'PSU with Best CSR Impacts'. Tech Mahindra Foundation, for its project 'All Round Improvement in School Education for Children with Disabilities (ARISE+)' won under Special Categories (Large).

Under COVID Response (Large) category, Amazon India took home the award for its COVID relief project 'Mission Vayu'. For the Women Empowerment category winner under the large category is- Azim Premji Foundation, for its ground breaking project on 'Strengthening identity of Women as Farmers through improving their access to productive resources', and in the small category- Ramboll India Pvt. Ltd. for its project UPASANA - A Certificate program in Multiple Intelligence training for Primary School. PNB Housing Finance Limited won the WASH campaign award in the large category for its Drinking Water project and The Ramco Cements Limited, Govindapuram Unit in the small category for its accessible and sustainable sanitation facilities program. Under Healthcare, ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth bagged the award under the large category, while Sanofi India Ltd and Cognizant Foundation emerged as the winners under the small category. A detailed list of award categories of the award and the winners are as follows:

